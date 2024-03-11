Gold Continues To Climb As Fed Hints at Rate Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.77 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.79 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.768 -0.037 -2.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.569 +0.041 +1.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.08 +0.37 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 129 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.569 +0.041 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.68 +0.96 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 4 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.90 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 833 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.88 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.96 -0.52 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.08 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 286 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 62.31 -0.92 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.16 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.41 -0.92 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 73.26 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 70.96 -0.92 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 70.96 -0.92 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 71.86 -0.92 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 80.01 -0.92 -1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 71.51 -0.92 -1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.24 -0.92 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.34 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.80 -0.20 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UK Energy Watchdog Opens Probe into Abuse of Dominant Position

Gold and Silver Volatility at Decade Lows

Gold and Silver Volatility at Decade Lows

Despite signs of inflation pressures…

Gold And Silver Shine As Global Safe Havens

Gold And Silver Shine As Global Safe Havens

Gold and silver prices rise…

U.S. Dollar Decline Sparks Bullish Trends in Precious Metals

U.S. Dollar Decline Sparks Bullish Trends in Precious Metals

The US Dollar Index is…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold Continues To Climb As Fed Hints at Rate Cuts

By ZeroHedge - Mar 11, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Gold approached $2,200 an ounce but is still below its inflation-adjusted peak, leaving investors who bought in late 2012 at a loss after accounting for inflation.
  • The anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts, potentially totaling 95 basis points this year, has fueled optimism for gold's further rise, potentially surpassing its previous inflation-adjusted record.
  • The outcome of the Fed's upcoming decisions, particularly the tone of the dot plot, will critically influence gold's short-term performance and its long-term attractiveness as a non-yielding asset amidst declining interest rates.
Join Our Community
Gold

Authored by Ven Ram, Bloomberg cross-asset strategist,

Gold is still hovering near a nominal record, but the scope for further gains from here may be limited.

Bullion approached $2,200 an ounce last week, annexing a new record, though stated in real terms, gold is still shy of its previous peak set more than a decade ago. Even at current levels, an investor who bought gold at the end of 2012, when it was trading around $1,675 an ounce, would still be sitting on losses of more than 3% after adjusting for the corrosive effect of inflation on the dollar.

Gold’s recent ebullience stems in no small measure from interest-rate pricing in the US, where traders have revived bets for deeper rate cuts after Chair Jerome Powell indicated last week that the Fed isn’t far from the level of confidence need to start loosening policy.

The markets are now pricing some 95 basis points of rate cuts from the Fed this year. A dovish dot plot this month - one I define as staying with the three reductions already indicated - may embolden traders to price in five full rate cuts this year.

Related: 2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

That will further engender a bid toward bullion, which will mean that it will eclipse its previous inflation-adjusted record of $2,250.

A hawkish dot plot would temper pricing for rate cuts and sap enthusiasm toward bullion, spurring a correction that may be well due in the short term.

Over the longer term, as the Fed actually starts cutting rates, bullion has potential, given that declining rates would enhance the allure of a non-yielding asset and its promise of high risk-adjusted return.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gold and Silver Volatility at Decade Lows
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 11 2024 said:
    Until recently the price of gold was influenced by the rising or falling of interest rates pf the dollar. Gold is now ignoring the dollar movements and following market trends. It is the market which is now determining gold prices.

    The dollar is on a downhill trend. Without rises in its interest rates, it would have fallen further and faster . The reason is that dollar in now perceived as an unstable currency whose value is declining steadily and is being undermined by a growing global de-dollarization drive and a loss of share in the global oil trade. As a result, investors are shying away from the dollar and flocking to gold with Central banks reducing their dollar holdings and buying more gold in order to diversify their currency holdings.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com