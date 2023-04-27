Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.12 -1.18 -1.43%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 72.90 -2.57 -3.41%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.545 -0.004 -0.16%

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.53 -2.54 -3.09%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.33 -2.70 -3.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.74 -0.34 -0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 514 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.08 -0.45 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.66 -0.23 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.12 -1.18 -1.43%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.97 -3.00 -4.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.05 -2.77 -4.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.45 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.70 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 71.85 -2.77 -3.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 69.85 -2.77 -3.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 78.80 -2.77 -3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.15 -2.77 -3.91%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.50 -2.75 -4.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.68 -1.60 -1.94%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.83 -2.77 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.13 -2.77 -4.33%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.73 +0.06 +0.07%

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites.

The Volatility Of Nickel And Stainless Steel Markets

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 27, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Stainless steel prices are influenced by supply and demand dynamics, trade agreements, and historical trends.
  • Industry professionals should analyze these factors to predict potential changes in pricing.
  • Timing for investment is crucial as several factors may affect pricing levels in the near future.
Via AG Metal Miner

Stainless steel is intriguing from a pricing perspective. After all, it has practical applications that are especially sensitive to even small shifts in the economic state of play. With the likelihood of ongoing volatility at a global level this year and in the near future, now is a good time to discuss what changes stainless steel prices might incur. By doing so, those “in the know” might potentially make the most of this period of protracted uncertainty.

Supply and Demand Dynamics: What to Look for in the Years Ahead

First, let’s talk about the basics. In simple terms, supply and demand dynamics heavily influence the price of stainless steel. As such, it’s important for industry professionals to keep a close eye on these factors over the next few years. Supply can be affected by production levels, which forecasts claim will hit 60 million tonnes (66.1 million tons) this year. Meanwhile, demand will depend on global economic conditions and other factors, like geopolitical events or trade agreements. For instance, EU steel quotas have been impinging upon India, which wants to crack into the European market following more than a decade of delays in trade talks. Understanding how both these key components interact with each other will help you predict potential changes in stainless steel prices.

It’s also essential to consider any long-term trends when making predictions about future pricing movements so that your investments are not caught off guard. Ultimately, must weigh up the micro and macro-level movements in tandem rather than see them as operating in a vacuum.

The Impact of Trade Agreements on Pricing

Trade agreements can greatly impact the price of stainless steel. These effects occur immediately and for the foreseeable future while the agreements remain in place.

There’s a very good reason for agreements to be hammered out or revoked. As countries look to protect their domestic industries, they may impose tariffs or other taxes. These, of course, could make imported products more expensive. Such economic interventions very often impact steel. Moreover, as a subset of this market, stainless steel prices do not escape shifts in international relations and ongoing negotiations.

Related: The High Costs Of Electrifying The U.S. Auto Industry

On top of that, trade deals between two countries may also determine how much one country is allowed to export and at what prices. This can significantly influence global pricing levels for certain commodities. Therefore, it’s important to monitor any new or updated trade agreements carefully. That way, you can be aware of potential changes in supply and demand dynamics.

How to Sell Used Stainless Steel

Selling used stainless steel can be a great way to generate extra revenue. However, it’s important that you don’t lose money in the process.

To ensure a successful sale, you’ll need to do your research and consider factors like market price trends as well as potential buyers. It may also help if you offer additional services, such as delivery or installation, for more value-added options, as doing so could attract prospective customers. For instance, if you’re selling used stainless steel storage tanks, consider whether handling elements like shipping in-house is feasible. You might also consider how offloading this to the buyer might affect your resale price.

Additionally, reach out to local scrap yards that may provide better prices than online platforms. Again, this will depend on their current supply levels and demand from other sources, so you should also keep an eye out for any changes in the industry landscape.

Analyzing Historical Trends in Prices and Volumes

Understanding historical trends can be instrumental in predicting future changes in stainless steel prices. As such, it’s important to analyze the price movements of this commodity over time, as well as its corresponding volumes.

By doing so, you’ll be able to identify any correlations between these two variables, which could help you detect potential pricing breakouts or dips long before they occur.

It also pays to look back at previous market cycles to gain insights into how supply and demand dynamics may have shifted during those periods. Once more, it’s all about appreciating that this is not a market that exists in a vacuum. Rather, it revolves around moment-to-moment shifts, longer-term changes, and even historical events to determine its future course.

Getting the Timing Right

Deciding when to buy stainless can prove a difficult choice for industry professionals. While purchasing at current rates may seem like a good idea, several factors could affect pricing levels over the next few years.

You also need to consider what your intentions are. If you’re solely looking at this as an investment opportunity, you may be more eager to ensure the timing is perfectly planned. In fact, you might be perfectly happy waiting to see if it dips later in the year or early in 2024. On the other hand, you might be an industry buyer and require stainless steel as a material for an ongoing project. In this case, it’s less advisable to hold out for longer, especially as inflation continues to reduce spending power. Moreover, your need is likely far more time-sensitive.

With the right platform, you can gain insights into the market and use the data tools on hand to make decisions that benefit you the most, according to your circumstances.

Final Thoughts

Uncertainty reigns supreme in many areas at the moment. Therefore, it’s not unusual for one to be cautious about making firm predictions on changes in stainless steel prices. That said, good data and up-to-the-minute insights can unlock the answers many buyers seek. All you need to do is leverage this to make choices rather than procrastinate.

By Sari Cada

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites.

