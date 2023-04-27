The High Costs Of Electrifying The U.S. Auto Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.83 +0.53 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 78.32 +0.63 +0.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.79 +0.93 +1.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.360 +0.055 +2.39%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.552 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.12 -1.18 -1.43%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 72.90 -2.57 -3.41%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.552 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.53 -2.54 -3.09%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.33 -2.70 -3.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.74 -0.34 -0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 513 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.08 -0.45 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.66 -0.23 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.12 -1.18 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.97 -3.00 -4.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 53.05 -2.77 -4.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.45 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.70 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 71.85 -2.77 -3.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 69.85 -2.77 -3.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 78.80 -2.77 -3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 68.15 -2.77 -3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.50 -2.75 -4.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.68 -1.60 -1.94%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.83 -2.77 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.13 -2.77 -4.33%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.73 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Net zero nonsense
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

Exxon Looks To Recoup Investment As Colombia Prepares To Ban Fracking

Organic Electrodes: A Promising Development For The Energy Transition

Organic Electrodes: A Promising Development For The Energy Transition

Chinese scientists have developed a…

China’s Golden Week Demand Boost Gives Oil Bulls Hope

China’s Golden Week Demand Boost Gives Oil Bulls Hope

Strong product demand in China…

Democrats And Republicans Clash Over Energy Policy Priorities

Democrats And Republicans Clash Over Energy Policy Priorities

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's proposed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The High Costs Of Electrifying The U.S. Auto Industry

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 27, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. faces challenges in reaching EPA emissions targets through EV adoption.
  • Utilities may need to invest in charging infrastructure to make it happen.
  • Consumers may potentially pay for the cost but without having to suffer from higher electricity rates, if properly managed.
Join Our Community

New proposed EPA emissions targets would require that at least two-thirds of vehicle sales will need to be EVs by just 2032 – less than a decade from now. Powering this massive increase in electrification will require an unprecedented expansion of existing infrastructure and supply chains, and it won’t be cheap. 

At the moment, the future of EVs looks bright in the United States thanks to the strict proposed emissions standards, state-level “Advanced Clean Truck” rules, and the major incentives offered by the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, on top of general global trends toward electrification. But in the present tense, the United States is still far, far away from achieving widespread EV adoption. In 2022, EVs made up just 5.8 percent of the country’s total auto market. 

Reaching the kinds of targets set by the EPA will be an immense challenge, but it’s an essential step toward meeting the nation’s emissions goals. At the national level, transportation currently represents the single-biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions. This has a direct bearing on the feasibility of international decarbonization efforts, as the U.S. has the second-biggest carbon footprint in the world, behind China. Related: U.S. Ethanol Producers Seek Sustainable Aviation Fuel Credits

The conversation around decarbonizing the transportation sector is largely focused on trucking. “Although medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other larger vehicles make up less than 5 percent of vehicles on the road in the U.S., they account for nearly 30 percent of the country’s total transportation-sector greenhouse gas emissions,” Canary Media recently reported. “They also spew air pollution that disproportionately harms people living and working near highways, ports, distribution hubs and other heavily trafficked areas.” 

Electrifying the United States car and truck fleet won't just be challenging – it’s going to be very, very expensive. Huge investments will have to be made to expand charging infrastructure, prepare the grid for a huge influx of plug-in electricity demand, and shore up supplies of essential primary materials. Much of this onus will fall on utilities, but questions remain about who should actually fund this “make-ready” work. More specifically, the big question is: should the utilities make these massive up-front payments themselves, or should consumers  – and particularly heavy vehicles operators – fund the EV transition?

According to a new report from the Environmental Defense Fund, consumers should foot the bill. But they could do so without suffering higher rates, if the transition is properly managed. Utility customers could indeed pay for these “make-ready” costs without suffering from higher electricity rates. “Utilities can invest in charging infrastructure without having a negative impact on ratepayers,” Pamela MacDougall, director of grid modernization at EDF, was recently quoted by Canary Media. ?“It’s beneficial for the fleets, beneficial for the utilities and beneficial for the ratepayers — if it’s done well.”

The EDF’s study of two New York state facilities’ sales to medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles (MDHVs) found that “socializing the costs of make-ready and distribution system upgrades necessary to meet New York State’s MDHV electrification targets are unlikely to cause ratepayer bills to increase in either of the utility service areas studied, due to being offset by the revenues contributed by MHDVs over the same period.”

In layman’s terms, the study found that if the utilities continue to charge customers under existing utility tariffs, they will have more than enough revenue to fund the “make-ready” costs. It’s a win-win for everyone involved – if everything goes well, that is. Proper planning and careful management will be essential to making sure that consumers and utilities alike benefit from increased charging capacity. This will likely have to include managed charging practices that limit fleet charging during peak periods. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Wisconsin's Only Oil Refinery Reopens 5 Years After Explosion
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com