China's steel exports reach highest monthly total since April 2021.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.46 -0.61 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.90 -0.87 -1.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.67 -0.69 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.140 -0.167 -7.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 75.47 -1.74 -2.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.07 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.03 +1.64 +2.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.08 -1.88 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 512 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.53 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.89 -1.56 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.97 -1.76 -2.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.82 -1.69 -2.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.22 -1.69 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.47 -1.69 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.62 -1.69 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.62 -1.69 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.57 -1.69 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.92 -1.69 -2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.25 -1.74 -2.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.28 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.29 +1.47 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.90 -2.10 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.67 +0.89 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Net zero nonsense
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

South Africa Seeks Renewable Energy Procurement Proposals

Lithium Exports Projected To Be As Lucrative As Coal In Australia

Lithium Exports Projected To Be As Lucrative As Coal In Australia

Australia's transition from coal power…

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Start-ups are exploring direct lithium…

Brussels Troubled As Cheap Ukrainian Grain Distorts EU Market

Brussels Troubled As Cheap Ukrainian Grain Distorts EU Market

Several Eastern European countries have…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Steel Exports Reach Highest Monthly Total Since April 2021

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 26, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • China's steel demand causes record-high iron ore imports in Q1.
  • India's iron ore exports decreased in FY23 due to export duty and COVID-19 restrictions.
  • China's steel exports reach highest monthly total since April 2021.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

For the 1st quarter of this year, China’s iron ore imports hit a Q1 record. Altogether, prices climbed nearly 10% from January to March, reaching 29.3 million tons (MT). Indeed, March alone saw imports grow 1.8% to 100.23 MT. Helping these numbers were expectations of stronger steel demand as the Chinese economy continues to emerge our of the country’s zero-COVID-19 policies. Ultimately, a recovery in China’s steel sector seems to be in motion, and iron ore production continues to react accordingly.

Newly released data shows that China’s daily hot metal output grew to 2.3 MT during the week of March 31. This represents an increase of nearly 4% from late February. But don’t applaud yet. Sector experts have introduced a note of caution. Specifically, they indicate there were tell-tale signs of demand waning in the coming months, beginning in April.

For instance, news agency Reuters released a report stating that prices across the steel spectrum have been retreating in recent sessions. Moreover, China’s imports of iron ore appeared to be moderating. The spot price for benchmark 62% iron ore for delivery to north China, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, ended at U.S. $118.80 a ton this Monday. According to the Reuters report, this is the lowest number since January 9, 2023.

Australia, Brazil, and India Remain Major Iron Ore Suppliers

This brings us to the record Q1 imports. As per customs data, Australia and Brazil, the world’s top two iron ore suppliers, accounted for 86% of iron ore arrivals in China last month. Meanwhile, China’s exports of steel products jumped 59.7% to 7.89 MT in March. This represents the highest monthly total since April 2021.

Indeed, domestic steel mills sought to benefit from higher overseas prices. And for the first quarter, steel exports climbed by 53.2% to 20.08 MT. In contrast, China’s March steel imports fell 32.5% to 682,000 tons, and January-March imports fell 0.5% to 1.91 million tons. Overall imports received a boost from the 8% surge in iron ore from India, which reached 2.68 MT in March. Of course, this came after the country scrapped its export tax last November.

According to this report in the Hindu Businessline, India’s iron ore exports almost doubled year-on-year in January-March FY23 to 11.59 MT. The primary driver was increased demand from China coupled with improved offers following the withdrawal of export duty. But here’s the thing: the full-year exports for FY23 remained depressed by 20%, with exports totaling 21.25 MT. This represents a decline from the 26.39 MT seen in the previous fiscal year.

India Reports Increasing Exports After Slow Q4 2022.

To an extent, this annual downfall is understandable. After all, export orders slowed down for nearly six months due to the export duty levy and COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Currently, India produces 9.2% of the world’s iron ore. Exports from this country in the fiscal year saw a slower start, with April exports down by 44% Year-over-year. Moreover, they have continued to decline every month since then. However, this reversed in December 2022, with iron ore exports increasing to 2.26 MT, or 500% YoY. According to Indian exporters, there was virtually no trade in September 2022, while the numbers were very low in October and November.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Brussels Troubled As Cheap Ukrainian Grain Distorts EU Market
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem
ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com