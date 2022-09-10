Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 86.79 +3.25 +3.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 92.84 +3.69 +4.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.34 +3.58 +3.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 7.996 +0.081 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.433 +0.087 +3.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.433 +0.087 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 285 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 16 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Drought Forces British Columbia To Suspend Water Permits For Oil Firms

Why Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Lithium Prices

Why Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Lithium Prices

Lithium has been one of…

Copper Prices Are Trading Sideways, But Not For Long

Copper Prices Are Trading Sideways, But Not For Long

The copper rally has faltered,…

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

Stainless steel mills across Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 10, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Low demand in steel manufacturing sparked by high energy costs and uncertain economic outlook weighs on hot rolled coil prices.
  • As Europe enters winter, it becomes more unlikely that flat-rolled products will remain low.
  • With steel manufacturers unable to keep producing due to high energy costs, prices could climb as inventories dwindle.
Join Our Community

Hot rolled coil prices in Northern Europe declined further the past week due to low demand in steel manufacturing. According to sources, this was due partly to higher costs and uncertain economic outlooks. “There is too much pressure from imports, and stock levels are too high,” one trader told MetalMiner when asked about the declining prices for the flat rolled products. Last week, offers from mills in Northern Europe were €800 ($795) per metric tonne exw for October rolling. This figure represents a decline of almost 6% from the €850 ($845) offered in early August. However, as one trader noted, transactions are more likely to occur at closer to €750 ($745).

The source also commented on the availability of material from East Asia. Indeed, import offers from South Korea and Taiwan now stand at €665 ($660) per metric tonne cfr. This figure is specific to North European ports for October rolling and December delivery. In late June, import offers from Asia were €750 ($745).

Of course, higher energy prices are predominantly due to ongoing Russian gas-supply concerns. As Europe enters winter, it becomes more unlikely that flat-rolled products will stay at these levels. “It doesn’t make sense for them to lower prices,” the source added.

Steel Manufacturing Hindered by European Energy Crisis

Information from Trading Economics showed that Benchmark, Dutch TTF gas was €214.66 ($213.72) per kilowatt hour on Sept. 2. These numbers are a 36.7% drop from the €339.20 ($337.71) seen last week. However, the latest price are four times higher year-on-year, when gas was €51.92 ($51.69).

Russia drastically limited its supply of gas into Germany and many other European Union countries earlier this year. Despite “technical difficultly” excuses from the Kremlin, most experts believe the cut-off was a reaction to sanctions imposed by the bloc for Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. About 40% of Europe’s gas supply normally originates in Russia, and the results to the cut off have hit hard.

High prices and weak demand are causing major disruptions to steel manufacturing and other metals production. On Sept. 2, ArcelorMittal announced plans to indefinitely shut down one of the blast furnaces at its Bremen works. The company hopes to make the move by the end of September. The group also plans to shut down the DRI plant in Hamburg around the same time.

ArcelorMittal Hamburg can produce up to 600,000 metric tons of DRI annually using grey hydrogen extracted from natural gas. The site also has an electric arc furnace that can produce about 1 million metric tons per year of crude steel. The site casts this into billets in 125x125mm and in 130x130mm sizes. This is later rolled on 26 stands into wire rod in 5.5-16mm diameters with various carbon levels. Applications for Hamburg’s finished products include construction and feed stock for drawing mills to further process into spring wire, rope wire, wire rod for pre-stressed concrete and technical springs.

Related: China's Annual Oil Demand Could Drop For The First Time In 20 Years

In France, ArcelorMittal plans on blowing down the BF 3 at Dunkirk for relining work. This comes on top of the planned July stoppage of BF 2 for decarbonization. The Dunkirk facility can produce up to 6.8 million metric tonnes per year of pig iron. It uses this to produce up to 6.75 million metric tonnes of crude steel via three basic oxygen furnaces. The site also casts poured steel into slabs for rolling into hot rolled coil. Before September’s end, ArcelorMittal also plans to blow down the BF A at its Asturias plant in northwestern Spain.

Winter is Coming, but Russia Continues to Play Politics

On Sept. 2, Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom stated that it would indefinitely suspend gas flows to Germany through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The company blamed the move on a malfunction in one of the turbines. Of course, European officials also have not ruled out a link between the Nord Stream 1 suspension and the tentative imposition by the Group of Seven (G7) intergovernmental political forum. The forum aims to create price caps for Russian oil and petroleum products. According to reports, these could come into effect by December.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and Germany make up the G7, whilst the EU is a non-enumerated member.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Prices Are Trading Sideways, But Not For Long
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com