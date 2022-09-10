Copper Prices Are Trading Sideways, But Not For Long

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 hours 86.79 +3.25 +3.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 hours 92.84 +3.69 +4.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.34 +3.58 +3.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 21 hours 7.996 +0.081 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 21 hours 2.433 +0.087 +3.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.433 +0.087 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 284 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 14 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Drought Forces British Columbia To Suspend Water Permits For Oil Firms

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

A combination of power cuts…

Why Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Lithium Prices

Why Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Lithium Prices

Lithium has been one of…

How Will China’s New $44 Billion Stimulus Impact Steel Prices?

How Will China’s New $44 Billion Stimulus Impact Steel Prices?

China has just announced another…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Copper Prices Are Trading Sideways, But Not For Long

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 10, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Copper prices have traded sideways with no significant move from August to September.
  • The ongoing energy crisis in Europe could lead to higher copper input costs.
  • While copper prices are steady, the metal could begin climbing as production grows more costly.
Join Our Community

The Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways from August to September as the index rose 1.13%. Copper prices remain steady.

Copper prices began to slide at the beginning of September. After they caught a temporary bounce in late summer, prices began to break through short-term lows, which indicates potential for further price declines. Markets remain highly volatile amid competing macro economic pressures.

Energy Crisis Threatens Europe’s Metal Sector

Although energy-intensive metals like aluminum and zinc production remain most at risk from soaring energy prices in Europe, the gravity of the crisis appears capable of threatening the continent’s entire metal industry.

According to Guy Thiran, Director General of the European non-ferrous metals trade association Eurometaux, “European metal producers are already preparing for a life-or-death winter.” Thiran went on to say, “any further reduction of European metals production risks being permanent, threatening job losses and knock-on impacts on a complex web of essential and strategic EU value chains – from medical equipment and critical infrastructure to automotive and aerospace.”

Impact on Copper and Copper Prices

For copper, the energy crisis presents three primary challenges. High energy prices will immediately translate to increased input costs for European producers. Roland Harings, CEO of Europe’s largest copper producer Aurubis AG, told investors those costs would be eventually passed down to consumers.

For this year, Aurubis hedged roughly two-thirds of its electricity costs. However, Europe’s crisis will likely not be resolved in the near term, which would mean prices could see sharp increases by next year. While copper ingot prices have declined since late August, European-sourced products will likely begin to carry a premium over their global counterparts. Over time, this could lead to a deterioration of Europe’s role within the global supply chain.

Secondly, consumer price pressures will continue to weigh on demand and copper prices. For the second consecutive month, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory in August with a score of 49.6. This represents the lowest reading since June 2020 and was dragged downward by a sharp contraction of new orders. Related: Europe’s Central Bank Rules Out Liquidity Support For Energy Firms

Some European businesses have already noted a three-fold increase in energy bills just this year. According to Goldman Sachs, average monthly household energy bills in Europe could rise from 160 euros in 2021 to 600 euros in 2023. Increasingly less affordable energy prices ahead of and into the winter months will likely lead the continent into a recession. Continued demand declines will have a downward effect on prices.  

Europe Feels the Energy Crisis Strain

Lastly, as has already occurred with numerous aluminum, zinc and steel producers, shutdowns remain a possibility. Harings noted this as a worst-case scenario outcome in his comments to investors and suggested any such shutdowns would be “very controlled.” Aurubis continues to lobby politicians and regulators for capped energy prices, which could insulate the industrial sector from the current crisis. How the sector fares as a whole will largely depend on whether or not European countries adopt a protectionist approach to such industries as it manages limited energy supplies.

Chile Rejects New Constitution 

In a historic Sept. 4 referendum, Chilean voters overwhelmingly rejected the new constitution. A resounding 62% of voters and all 16 regions of Chile voted to reject the document. How will this effect copper prices?

A vote to approve the new constitution would have likely added support to prices amid the current market uncertainty. Most bull narratives for copper are underpinned by waning supply against growing demand. This is largely due to the green energy movement. While annual copper output within Chile remains within a downtrend since 2018, the new constitution would have increased mining restrictions and impeded foreign mine investment. Chile accounts for roughly 28% of global copper output, which makes it the largest copper producer in the world. 

The rejection means the market dynamics will remain unchanged within Chile. In a broader sense, it could also indicate collapsing momentum of the leftward swing within Chilean politics. President Gabriel Boric vowed to work with Congress for a “new constitutional process.” With such a resounding defeat, however, this will likely mean any future drafts will be far less progressive.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Will China’s New $44 Billion Stimulus Impact Steel Prices?
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com