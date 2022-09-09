Xi To Meet Putin In Uzbekistan In First Overseas Trip Since Start Of Pandemic

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.67 +3.13 +3.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.46 +3.31 +3.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.80 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.001 +0.086 +1.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.437 +0.091 +3.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 82.74 -2.94 -3.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.437 +0.091 +3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.05 -4.45 -4.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.64 -5.20 -5.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.26 -0.93 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.98 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.06 -0.84 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.65 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 57 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 17 hours Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 hours "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Europe’s Central Bank Rules Out Liquidity Support For Energy Firms

UK Prime Minister: “Go Nuclear, Go Large” To Boost Energy Security

UK Prime Minister: “Go Nuclear, Go Large” To Boost Energy Security

In his last major policy…

OPEC+ Cuts Production Despite Resistance From Russia

OPEC+ Cuts Production Despite Resistance From Russia

The OPEC+ meeting on Monday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Xi To Meet Putin In Uzbekistan In First Overseas Trip Since Start Of Pandemic

By ZeroHedge - Sep 09, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Wednesday while addressing the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will mark a significant first bilateral summit since Russia launched the Ukraine invasion on Feb.24. 

Putin told the forum in Russia's far east, "I hope to see Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan soon." As we described earlier, the Chinese delegation was the largest in attendance for the annual economic meeting.

Kremlin officials also confirmed to the Associated Press that "Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan." The two large nuclear-armed nations also just wrapped up a week of joint war games, among multiple other nations represented, at Vostok 2022 in the same far eastern region of Russia.

CNN notes that "On Wednesday, China’s number three leader Li Zhanshu, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, became the highest ranking official to leave China since 2020, when he arrived in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum. Li was expected to meet Putin on Wednesday, according to Tass."

President Xi rarely leaves the country, and the Uzbekistan summit will be his first overseas trip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Russia's ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov described the significance in state media:

"This summit promises to be interesting, because it will be the first full-fledged summit since the pandemic," Denisov said, according to Tass.

"I do not want to say that online summits are not full-fledged, but still, direct communication between leaders is a different quality of discussion … We are planning a serious, full-fledged meeting of our leaders with a detailed agenda, which we are now, in fact, working on with our Chinese partners," the diplomat said.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin had issued a statement underscoring the importance growing Chinese cooperation: "Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are developing progressively," it said just ahead of Putin's address to the EEF.

The statement further hailed "China's balanced approach to the Ukraine crisis" and its "understanding" of what's driving Moscow's 'special operation' in Ukraine. 

Just days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Beijing had declared a "no limits" partnership amid a growing standoff with the West, which has since included unprecedented sanctions and economic war against Russia as punishment for its military offensive.

In October, Russia and China held joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan. Days later, Russian and Chinese warships held their first joint patrols in the western Pacific. The next month, South Korea's military said it had scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and seven Russian warplanes intruded into its air defense identification zone during what Beijing called regular training. Thus it's clear that the past years have seen these two nuclear-armed superpowers grow in economic cooperation and military coordination.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The European Central Bank Won’t Provide Financing For Energy Firms

Next Post

Europe’s Newest Nuclear Reactor Eases Finland’s Power Problems

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com