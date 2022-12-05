UK’s Economy To Dip Into Recession This Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.47 -2.51 -3.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.14 -2.43 -2.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.14 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.580 -0.701 -11.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.206 -0.074 -3.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.88 -1.44 -1.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.206 -0.074 -3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 80.25 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 4 days 85.32 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 81.67 -2.31 -2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.38 -1.98 -2.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 52.09 -0.53 -1.01%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.73 -1.24 -2.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.13 -1.24 -1.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.38 -1.24 -1.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.53 -1.24 -1.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.53 -1.24 -1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.48 -1.24 -1.45%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.83 -1.24 -1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.06 -1.24 -1.65%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.74 -1.24 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 18 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 24 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia Launches Fresh Attacks On Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Oil Analysts Are More Divided Than Ever

Oil Analysts Are More Divided Than Ever

Oil analysts appear to be…

$60 Billion LNG Mega Deal Marks Chinese Influence In Middle East

$60 Billion LNG Mega Deal Marks Chinese Influence In Middle East

The 27-year LNG deal inked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK’s Economy To Dip Into Recession This Winter

By City A.M - Dec 05, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

The UK’s recession will officially begin this winter and is likely to last for most of next year, a closely watched survey out today suggests.

S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply’s (CIPS) final purchasing managers’ index (PMI) measuring private sector activity in November was unchanged at 48.2, the lowest number since January 2021 when the UK was in the constrained by tough pandemic lockdowns.

The reading was below analysts’ expectations but held steady from an earlier estimate. The services PMI was unchanged at 48.8. Services firms generate about two thirds of UK GDP.

The figure prompted experts to predict the forewarned recession will start during the final weeks of this year. 

A recession is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. The UK economy shrank 0.2 percent over the summer.

PMI has slid this year

Source: S&P Global

Britain’s PMI has now been below the 50 point threshold that separates growth and contraction for four months now, indicating consumers and businesses started cutting spending during the summer when the cost of living crisis gathered pace.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said Britain is now in the teeth of the worst economic slowdown outside the Covid-19 pandemic since the financial crisis in 2008.

The economy is being spiked by the worst inflation crunch in 41 years, with prices rising 11.1 percent over the year to October.

Pay is failing to keep pace with inflation, putting households on track for the biggest living standards shock on record. The Office for Budget Responsibility reckons real incomes will fall 7.1 percent over the next two years.

That living standards squeeze is expected to drive a spending slowdown, keeping the UK in recession for at least a year. However, experts think the amount of GDP lost during the slump will be small compared to past recessions.

Businesses are being squeezed by soaring energy costs, forcing them to scale back unprofitable activity.

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, thinks businesses will have to shed workers to offset weaker spending.

“Firms will move decisively to reduce employment next year, as they are forced to consolidate costs in the face of higher financing costs and weaker demand,” she said.

The pound slumped 0.34 percent against the US dollar on the news. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.24 percent.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Is Amassing A “Shadow Fleet” Of Oil Tankers

Next Post

Russia Is Amassing A “Shadow Fleet” Of Oil Tankers

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com