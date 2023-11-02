Rare Earth Prices Stabilize As Global Production Dynamics Shift

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 82.46 +2.02 +2.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.99 +2.36 +2.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.75 +2.05 +2.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 3.472 -0.022 -0.63%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.246 +0.061 +2.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.246 +0.061 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.72 -1.76 -2.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.59 -1.90 -2.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.89 -0.33 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 703 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.88 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.67 -0.33 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 156 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.19 -0.98 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.59 -0.58 -0.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.84 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 72.14 -1.73 -2.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 70.29 -4.73 -6.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 76.84 -3.43 -4.27%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.67 -0.58 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.97 -0.63 -0.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 17 hours 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.14 -1.08 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Airlines Hedging Oil To Protect Against Geopolitical Turmoil

How The EU’s Carbon Tax Scheme Is Reshaping Global Steel Trade

How The EU’s Carbon Tax Scheme Is Reshaping Global Steel Trade

The U.S. and EU are…

Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

Aluminum prices are fluctuating as…

Glut Of Synthetic Diamonds Sparks Trouble For Lab-Grown Producers

Glut Of Synthetic Diamonds Sparks Trouble For Lab-Grown Producers

WD Lab Grown Diamonds, the…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rare Earth Prices Stabilize As Global Production Dynamics Shift

By Metal Miner - Nov 02, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The Rare Earths MMI shows a cooling trend with a 3.39% drop, signaling a potential stabilization in the market after two months of rising prices.
  • Vietnam, with significant rare earth reserves, plans to increase production but faces challenges after the arrest of several industry officials on suspicion of illegal mining and tax evasion.
  • The global rare earth market is influenced by China's dominance, with recent events in Vietnam bringing uncertainty to the country's ability to compete in this strategic sector.
Join Our Community
Rare Earths

Via Metal Miner

The Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index) recently began to cool down following two months of bullish momentum. Altogether, the index dropped by about 3.39%. Many components of the index traded sideways, while some others, like praseodymium neodymium oxide, declined. That said, the index still holds the potential to move back up in the remainder of Q4. Meanwhile, the Myanmar mining ban could still cause rare earth buyers to stockpile as other nations, such as Vietnam, plan to step up their rare earth game.

While China, the world’s #1 rare earth producer, saw its economy strengthen over the past couple of months, rare earth prices didn’t continue their heavy upward momentum month-on-month. Still, many factors remain at play in the global rare earths market outside of China, which continues to impact global trade and price dynamics.

monthly rare earths and rare earths prices graph

Rare Earths Industry Officials Arrested in Vietnam

Vietnam contains the second-largest rare earth mineral reserves in the world after China. To harness the value of those reserves, the nation intends to significantly expand its rare earth sector. This includes plans to increase the yearly production of rare earth oxides from the 4,300 tons seen in 2022 to 60,000 tons by the end of this decade. However, these initiatives recently found themselves derailed after Vietnamese authorities arrested six individuals on suspicion of breaking mining laws. Among them is the chairman of a business leading the charge to develop the rare earth industry in Vietnam. According to some analysts, this one corporation holds the potential to rival China’s lead in the field.

Luu Anh Tuan, the head of Vietnam Rare Earth JSC (VTRE), was taken into custody in late October. The chairman stands accused of fabricating VAT receipts while dealing rare earths with Thai Duong Group. Currently, the corporation runs a mine in the northern Vietnamese province of Yen Bai. Inquiry calls to Tuan on Friday went unanswered, and VTRE’s Hanoi headquarters remained closed for days.

Doan Van Huan, the chairman of Thai Duong Group, was also detained on suspicion of profiting illicitly from the sale of ore taken from the Yen Bai mine his business ran. He’s accused of potentially earning up 632 billion dong ($25.80 million) in illegal funds. Investigators discovered the six men engaging in the illicit mining of iron and rare earth ores in the northern Vietnamese province of Yen Bai. Meanwhile, their activities mainly centered in Yen Phu Commune and Van Yen Districts. Police confiscated approximately 13,700 tons of rare earths and more than 1,400 tons of iron ores at 21 excavation and trading sites in Yen Bai.Bai.

Arrests Throw a Wrench into Vietnamese Rare Earth Mining

By overseeing the illicit extraction of 11,000 tons of rare earth and 152,000 tons of iron ores, Huan and Chinh amassed VND 632 billion (US$25.77 million) in illegal funds. Allegations say the pair conspired with the other two businesses to falsify VAT paperwork related to the rare earth trade, ultimately concealing more than VND 28 billion from the books. Estimates say the coordinated tax evasion cost the Vietnamese government more than VND7.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the government of Vietnam intends to auction off new mining concessions for rare earths later this year. However, officials from at least one company scheduled to bid, VTRE, were among those detained. As a result, the arrests have raised questions about Vietnam’s capacity to challenge China’s global hegemony in the rare earth sector.

By Jennifer Kary

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market
Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com