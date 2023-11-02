Europe's Rapid Renewable Shift May Depend On Chinese Materials

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.46 +2.02 +2.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.77 +2.14 +2.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.78 +2.08 +2.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.488 -0.006 -0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.248 +0.062 +2.86%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 79.74 -0.78 -0.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.248 +0.062 +2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.72 -1.76 -2.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.59 -1.90 -2.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.89 -0.33 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 703 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.88 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.67 -0.33 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 156 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 55.19 -0.98 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.59 -0.58 -0.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.84 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 72.14 -1.73 -2.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 70.29 -4.73 -6.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 76.84 -3.43 -4.27%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.67 -0.58 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.97 -0.63 -0.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Exports To Europe Soar Despite Energy Transition

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

President Biden announced 31 regional…

The Political And Economic Implications Of The EV Transition

The Political And Economic Implications Of The EV Transition

The article explores America's enduring…

BP's Green Transition Plan Faces Investor Skepticism

BP's Green Transition Plan Faces Investor Skepticism

BP reported a significant drop…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe's Rapid Renewable Shift May Depend On Chinese Materials

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 02, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe has accelerated efforts to reduce reliance on Russian oil, but this shift has heightened its dependence on Chinese green technology.
  • The US and Europe are establishing protectionist measures to promote domestic green tech industries, challenging China's dominance in the clean energy supply chain.
  • Despite claims that China's cheap green tech results from government subsidies, evidence suggests it's due to efficient large-scale manufacturing, indicating that Western trade policies might be based on misconceptions.
Join Our Community
Clean Energy

After decades of globalization and free-trade-oriented energy policies, the West is taking pains to separate itself from Eastern energy markets. The impetus of the market fracture came early last year, when Russia illegally invaded Ukraine and inadvertently kicked off an all-out energy war with Europe. The global energy crisis that followed was a wake-up call for the West, which realized that it allowed itself to become dangerously reliant on a small number of streams of energy production, several of which are headed by volatile and authoritarian governments. It’s a recipe for an energy security disaster. 

In the year and a half since the invasion, the European Union has taken painful measures to wean itself off of Russian oil and gas imports. In 2021, countries in the European Union sourced a whopping 45% of their total natural gas imports – about 155 billion cubic meters (bcm) – from Russia alone. Now, in an incredible turnaround, the European Union is on track to meet its goal of ending the bloc’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels before the end of this decade, according to a statement from the European Commission earlier this month. 

And now that Russia is taken care of, the West is setting its sights on China. While Europe has been able to wean itself off of Russian fossil fuels in part by building up its own renewable energy sector at a breakneck pace, the pivot has pushed the European Union further into a dependency on Beijing. For years now, Beijing has dominated global clean energy supply chains, with a near-monopoly stake in essential components ranging from photovoltaic solar panels to lithium-ion batteries. 

In response to the mounting pressure to lessen dependencies on China and become competitive in the global clean energy market, the United States and Europe have forged bold new strategies to shield their markets from cheaper Chinese imports. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has given heavy support to American-made clean energy infrastructure, and new guidance from the U.S. Treasury limits clean energy tax credits to U.S.-based solar developers that produce their photovoltaic cells domestically. Europe, viewing this measure as a protectionist attack not just on China but on themselves, has responded with a new European sovereignty fund “in response to the controversial US Inflation Reduction Act and China’s ‘unfair’ green subsidies,” according to reporting from the Guardian earlier this year. 

Chinese subsidies “have long been twice as high as those in the EU, relative to GDP” the Guardian quoted from a leaked copy of the commission’s ‘green deal industrial plan.’ “Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of these unfair subsidies and prolonged market distortion.”

But there are two deep ironies undercutting the popular accusation that China’s cheap solar panels are able to out-compete the rest of the global market due to massive government subsidies. First, there is no evidence that such subsidies exist. Second, these phantom subsidies have been used to prop up actual subsidies in the West, which are indeed built on the kind of protectionist politicking that China is being accused of.

“The low cost of Chinese-made green tech isn’t due to anything that the World Trade Organization would consider a subsidy,” David Fickling wrote for Bloomberg this week. “It’s largely a result of the fact that the country’s vast size, along with the environmental targets the WTO’s rules were written to protect, encourage manufacturers to invest on a scale that puts the rest of the world to shame.” 

And it is exactly these free market policies that the new protectionist bent of Western trade policy suddenly seeks to undermine. “Staking out spheres of influence and assessing the reliability and trustworthiness of suppliers and countries is the order of the day,” read a recent analysis from Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, the German Institute of International and Security Affairs. United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has openly called for a shift from free-market trading to “friend-shoring”, in which countries shift supply chains to “trusted countries” with similar values and political allegiances – in other words, away from Russia and China. The European Commission’s Strategic Foresight Report 2022, too, has called for a similar reconfiguration of trade networks. The moves are plainly reactionary and ultimately based on a falsified origin story of an initial Chinese trade transgression that never happened. For many economists and free-trade supporters, it’s an extremely concerning development. 

While diversifying markets and lessening dependence on a single monolith of clean energy manufacturing is inarguably essential for global energy security, cutting off Chinese imports overnight is not only impossible, it would also be an economic and climate disaster. The reality is that climate goals can’t be reached without cheap Chinese solar panels and rare Earth minerals, and even the transition toward home-shoring clean energy manufacturing will depend on the support of Chinese markets. Meeting global decarbonization goals requires unprecedented levels of international cooperation, and siloed energy strategies could be a dangerous step in the wrong direction. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Roofing Materials Offer An Eco-Friendly Answer To Air Conditioning

Next Post

Kazakh Fuel Export Ban Triggers Crisis In Tajikistan
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com