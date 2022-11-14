Potential Ban On Russian Metals Pushes Aluminum Prices Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 85.20 -3.76 -4.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 92.52 -3.47 -3.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 91.83 -3.13 -3.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 6.043 +0.164 +2.79%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.525 -0.085 -3.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.85 +3.53 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 85.46 +3.44 +4.19%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.525 -0.085 -3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 4 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 350 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Girassol 4 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.85 +3.53 +3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 67.71 +2.49 +3.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 91.11 +2.49 +2.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 89.36 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 86.51 +2.49 +2.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 84.51 +2.49 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 93.46 +2.49 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 82.81 +2.49 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +2.50 +3.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +2.50 +3.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.09 +2.49 +3.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.44 +2.49 +3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.44 +2.49 +3.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +2.50 +3.01%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 12 hours "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Bezos Pledges To Give Most Of His $124B To Fight Climate Change

Rare Earths And Hydrogen At The Core Of New EU-Kazakhstan Trade Deals

Rare Earths And Hydrogen At The Core Of New EU-Kazakhstan Trade Deals

European Commission signed an agreement…

Battery Makers Can’t Escape Rising Nickel Costs

Battery Makers Can’t Escape Rising Nickel Costs

Rising demand for electric vehicles…

Zinc Prices Could Slide Further

Zinc Prices Could Slide Further

Industrial metals have seen a…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Potential Ban On Russian Metals Pushes Aluminum Prices Higher

By Ag Metal Miner - Nov 14, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Markets are waiting for a decision from the United States on a potential ban of Russian metals, pushing aluminum prices higher.
  • As far as the U.S. is concerned, reports suggest a potential ban would exclusively impact Russian aluminum imports.
  • While metal prices like aluminum continue to climb once again, global economic pressures are sure to provide a strong counterweight.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

Aluminum prices consolidated last month within a range formed between late September and early October. The index’s unclear direction posed a higher risk to buyers, as prices could either reverse to the upside or continue downward. However, by early November, prices seemingly turned bullish. Shortly after, they enjoyed a steady climb toward the top of last month’s range. The Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) fell 2.0% from October to November.

The MetalMiner Insights platform includes global aluminum prices, premiums, forecasts, and specific monthly buying strategies. Request a 30-minute demo of the MetalMiner Insights platform now.

Potential Russian Bans Present Bullish Risk for Aluminum Prices

Markets currently await a decision from the U.S. regarding bans on Russian metal. Indeed, sanctions largely avoided Russia’s metal industry at the start of the war in Ukraine. This was due, in part, to tight supplies, which underpinned historic uptrends for industrial metals. By early March, however, price trends began to invert. The market dynamics appeared vastly different than at the beginning of Russia’s invasion. 

As far as the U.S. is concerned, reports suggest a potential ban would exclusively impact Russian aluminum imports. Although there is no decision yet, restrictions could range from increased tariffs on imports to an outright ban to targeted sanctions. The latter would likely target Russia’s largest producer, United Co Rusal, most of all. When news of the White House’s consideration broke on October 12, aluminum prices spiked over 6% in one day.   

On the other hand, a ban by the LME would have likely impact all metals sourced from Russia. Late last week, the LME published its findings and will continue to operate the exchange with the “status quo.” According to a recent LME discussion paper, the organization laid out a range of options from softening volume limits rather than impose an outright ban. Russia accounts for 6% of global aluminum production, as well as 7% and 5% of nickel and copper production, respectively. The real concern began when multiple companies opted to self-sanction. Therefore, the concern was that continuing to allow delivery will lead to a surplus of unwanted, discounted Russian metal. This would likely result in heavily distorted LME prices. But based on a survey of 42 market participants, the LME concluded most companies will accept Russian material, thus the concerns remain unfounded.

Reactions to the Possible Ban Already Having Effects

As expected, metal producers like Alcoa resoundingly support such a ban. Meanwhile, manufacturers, especially those in Europe, continue to warn it will threaten business viability amid a number of other price pressures. While aluminum prices traded sideways last month, the possible cut off of Russian aluminum supply helped prices break upwards during the first weeks of November.

The jump occurred immediately following the LME’s member feedback deadline on October 28. Should either the U.S. or LME choose to enact restrictions, this would likely provide enough bullish momentum to continue the rally.

Aluminum Not the Only Base Metal Price Rally

Aluminum prices managed to rise almost 7% since the end of October. Still, the aluminum market is not alone in its bullish price action this month. Both copper and nickel prices traded sideways through October, but began to break upward out of range during the first weeks of November. This suggests the rally may be part of a more widespread shift in market sentiment rather than less meaningful “noise” within an individual metal price trend.

From 2012 onward, aluminum prices maintained an 82.88% correlation with nickel prices. That said, the historic spike in nickel prices associated with the March nickel squeeze caused the overall correlation between the two metals to decline. Since that event, the correlation has both returned and strengthened. For instance, nickel prices traded within a tight range throughout October. Then, just like aluminum, prices bounced upward during the first weeks of November, rising nearly 11%.

 

The correlation between copper and aluminum prices is even stronger than that of nickel. In fact, copper and aluminum prices enjoy a 90.61% correlation – one that started back in 2012. In 2022 alone, that correlation managed to increase to 94.44%. Since the end of October, prices have risen almost 8%.

Global Economic Pressures Mean Downside Risks Remain

While metal prices like aluminum continue to climb once again, global economic pressures are sure to provide a strong counterweight. For one, the energy crisis is far from over, which will continue to pressure metal demand significantly. And while energy prices are up worldwide, the crisis has undoubtedly hit Europe hardest. Prices saw some relief last month due to higher temperatures across the continent, but the core supply problems remain.

Related: Biden Stresses The Importance Of Cooperation With China Following Xi Meeting

Germany recently resorted to burning coal to meet the energy gap. Meanwhile, France, which generates roughly 70% of its electricity from nuclear plants, lost over half of its nuclear capacity due to corrosion problems, technical issues, and maintenance. Moreover, high power costs will further pressure Europe’s already-beleaguered manufacturing sector in 2023. Fixed power contracts expiring will only exacerbate this. As manufacturing contracts, so too will the sector’s demand for metal.

China’s Priorities Shift

China, on the other hand, appears to be shifting its priorities away from economic growth and toward ideology. This is evident in a recently-submitted draft amendment to the Legislation Law, which regulates lawmaking activities. The amendment removed a key statement that dictated lawmaking should revolve around an open economy, economic growth, and reform.  

In its place, the amendment stated that lawmakers should “adhere to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, adhere to the guidance of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Theory of Scientific Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, to develop a system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.”

The amendment appears to pave the way for a continuation of the economically restrictive zero-COVID approach. It may even indicate a leadership that fully expects continued declines within the country’s property sector. Moreover, this shift in priorities will undoubtedly affect metal demand, as China represents half of global consumption.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Uncertainty About Chinese Production Weighs On Construction Metals
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage

Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage
Saudi Oil Assets At High Risk From New Missile Strikes

Saudi Oil Assets At High Risk From New Missile Strikes
Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows

Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows
The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com