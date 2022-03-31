Nickel Prices Finally Fall Following Historic Short Squeeze

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 100.1 -0.16 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 8 hours 107.9 -5.54 -4.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.646 +0.004 +0.07%
Graph down Heating Oil 5 hours 3.691 -0.117 -3.08%
Graph down Gasoline 8 hours 3.190 -0.097 -2.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 97.58 -7.64 -7.26%
Chart Gasoline 8 hours 3.190 -0.097 -2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 107.6 -0.87 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 109.0 -0.85 -0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 105.6 -3.72 -3.40%
Graph down Basra Light 122 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 110.6 -5.07 -4.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 109.1 -4.69 -4.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.71 +3.51 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 93.72 +3.58 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 110.0 +3.58 +3.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 108.2 +3.58 +3.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 106.1 +3.58 +3.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 105.4 +3.58 +3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 108.9 +3.58 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 103.6 +3.58 +3.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.4 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 101.8 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 +3.58 +3.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 22 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 23 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 12 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes

Breaking News:

China's Oil Majors Boost Spending Amid Energy Security Pivot

Mining Majors Are Treading Carefully As Battery Metals Boom

Mining Majors Are Treading Carefully As Battery Metals Boom

Battery metals such as nickel,…

Our Renewable Future Will Run On Copper

Our Renewable Future Will Run On Copper

The global energy transition is…

High Energy Costs Are Pushing Zinc Smelters To The Brink

High Energy Costs Are Pushing Zinc Smelters To The Brink

European zinc producers are facing…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nickel Prices Finally Fall Following Historic Short Squeeze

By Alex Kimani - Mar 31, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Just three weeks ago, a historic nickel short squeeze nearly broke the London Metal Exchange. 
  • Nickel prices have since returned to Earth, reaching parity with prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. 
  • Now, the London Metal Exchange is tasked with the uphill battle of regaining investors’ trust.
Join Our Community

Three weeks ago,  a historic nickel short squeeze sent nickel prices soaring to an astonishing $100,000 per tonne--doubling the previous all-time high over the course of one morning--and plunged the London Metal Exchange into an existential crisis. The LME subsequently closed trading and took the dramatic step of retroactively scrapping $3.9bn worth of trades made prior to the suspension--outlining the nickel market had become disorderly with prices no longer reflecting the underlying physical market.

Luckily, some semblance of normalcy has now returned to the nickel market.

Nickel volumes surged on Tuesday as prices traded within the LME’s daily limits for the first time since reopening last week, an encouraging sign that the market is starting to stabilize, though the restart of nickel trading since Wednesday has been hit by a series of electronic glitches.

A flurry of deals came pouring in as LME prices moved back into line with nickel contracts trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which remained open during a weeklong suspension of trading in London in the wake of the fiasco. LME nickel was trading 6% lower at $29,510 per ton on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of as much as 15%. SHFE prices rose 1.6% to 210,040 yuan a ton, which is equivalent to ~$29,200 a ton once currency conversions and VAT deductions are taken into account.

Nickel trading reopened on March 16 but remained frozen as the exchange’s daily limits prevented futures from falling to a level where buyers were willing to step in. Bullish investors looking to unwind their positions had been caught in a long queue of sellers over the past few days as prices lurched lower in daily limit-down moves. 

Not surprisingly, corporate greed and malfeasance have again been blamed for the latest trade saga. 

Source: Bloomberg

Banks To Blame

Nickel, which has a distinct silvery shine, is mostly alloyed with other metals to make goods that are used throughout the global economy. About 72% of the world’s nickel supply is used to make stainless steel, including rechargeables and those that go into electric vehicles.

Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of nickel. When the country invaded Ukraine, fear of supply disruptions sent the price of nickel into a frenzy, so much so that on March 8, the London Metal Exchange decided to suspend nickel trading. Never mind the fact that Russian metals have not been sanctioned.

Related: Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

Some traders were willing to bet the farm that the wild nickel rally would come crumbling down like a house of cards and opened massive short positions--but got their timing wrong and were forced to cover.

Just like the famous copper squeeze of more than a century ago, the nickel market snafu has been largely linked to enormous short positions held by a single man: Chinese metal trader Xiang Guangda, the founder of China-based Tsingshan Holding, the world’s biggest nickel producer.

According to Bloomberg, Xiang Guangda, aka the “Big Shot” for his towering position in the metal industry, held an enormous short position of over 150,000 tons of nickel, more than 5x the 30,000 tons held directly by LME. The remainder was held via bilateral, “over-the-counter” deals with banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co, and including BNP Paribas SA, Standard Chartered Plc and United Overseas Bank Ltd. Guangda had built up the biggest short position in the metal and is now facing a hit of nearly $8bn.

And LME CEO Matthew Chamberlain is now blaming the banks for the historic meltdown.

The embattled LME chief says the banking industry bears some responsibility for the conditions that led to a massive short squeeze and has revealed that the banks lobbied last year against efforts to increase transparency in the metals market.

“The OTC position has caused significant problems for the exchange. The LME made a proposal last year to allow the exchange greater visibility of positions held on the OTC market, but was rebuffed by a number of banks,” Chamberlain has told the South China Morning Post.

The proposal for greater transparency for over-the-counter positions last year came at the same time as the LME was facing an outcry from users over a proposal to close its open-outcry trading floor, “the Ring,” from which it later backed down. The LME, which since 2012 has been owned by Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Ltd, is the ultimate decision-maker on changes to its rules and consults with market participants, including many big banks. The industrial metals industry relies on LME prices as benchmarks for physical transactions, while financial investors in products like commodity indexes use the exchange’s prices to value their positions. 

Chamberlain has acknowledged that the exchange would have “a huge amount of work” to do to regain the trust of investors but says he’s proud of how the LME’s management and staff have handled the situation.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sanction Fears Send Palladium Prices Soaring
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com