Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.622 +0.050 +1.39%

Graph down Marine 4 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 4 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 98 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 4 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Sanction Fears Send Palladium Prices Soaring

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 07, 2022, 12:45 PM CST
After topping a record $3,400 an ounce overnight on Russian embargo fears, June palladium futures pulled back slightly early on Monday after further weighing the extent of potential supply chain disruptions–but the most expensive of precious metals has still gained some 70% since the beginning of the year. 

Early on Monday, palladium prices surpassed $3,440 an ounce, up from $1,900 at the start of the New Year, before paring some of those gains to around $2,977 by 1:00pm EST. 

Source: Apmex

News that the U.S. is considering energy sanctions on Russia, and is in talks with Europe, helped drive the overnight surge in palladium prices, which are already responding to Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. 

Sanctions mean potentially devastating supply-chain disruptions at a time of soaring demand, particularly since Russia is one of the largest producers of palladium, rivaling South Africa, one and off, for the stop slot.  

In 2021, Russia accounted for some 40% of the global supply of palladium, which is most notably used to reduce emissions in automotive vehicle engine exhausts. 

"Palladium prices printed a new record as anxiety grew over a potential embargo on Russian material before cooler minds prevailed. Given the scale of Russia's dominance in global palladium production, any disruption in Russian flows would be catastrophic for the functioning of palladium markets," Reuters cited TD Securities commodity strategists as saying Monday.

The last time palladium hit a new record was last year, when it topped $3,017 amid soaring demand and a global push to reduce emissions. 

Analysts now expect palladium prices to remain highly volatile, driven by the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, Western sanctions and the potential for Moscow to attempt to use the precious metal as a weapon to starve Western businesses of supply. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

