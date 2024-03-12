Indian Steelmaker Plans to Build Europe's Most Advanced Rail Mill

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.66 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.01 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.52 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.713 -0.046 -2.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 +0.010 +0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 130 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 +0.010 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.37 -1.31 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.80 -1.18 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.52 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 834 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.18 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.32 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 287 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 62.78 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.08 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.33 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 72.93 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 71.53 -0.33 -0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 71.18 -0.33 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.16 -0.08 -0.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.26 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

EIA Raises Crude Oil Price Outlook

Carbon Tariffs to Reshape Aluminum Market Dynamics in the EU

Carbon Tariffs to Reshape Aluminum Market Dynamics in the EU

The European aluminum industry is…

India’s Steel Sector Urges Tariff Adjustments To Combat Flood of Imports

India’s Steel Sector Urges Tariff Adjustments To Combat Flood of Imports

India faces a surge in…

Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market

Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market

Indonesia's rapid rise as the…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Indian Steelmaker Plans to Build Europe's Most Advanced Rail Mill

By Metal Miner - Mar 12, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The investment will modernize the Piombino facility's rail mill, installing new technology and extending rail lengths, enhancing efficiency.
  • JSW Steel's commitment in Italy signifies its contribution to the local economy, promising to reduce imports and safeguard jobs.
  • This move is part of JSW Steel's broader global expansion strategy, including significant investments in India and ventures into sustainable manufacturing like electric vehicles and batteries.
Join Our Community
Steel

Via Metal Miner

 

One of India’s fastest-growing steel companies JSW Steel, recently announced the next step in its growth plan. In a major steel news event, JSW Steel Italy SRL inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Italian government to re-start production operations at the Piombino plant via a €140 million investment.

According to JSW Steel, the initiative entails a doubling of the Piombino facility’s current rail-making capacity to 6 lakh tons per annum. Analysts anticipate that this strategic move will reduce imports and foster local employment opportunities. Specifically, the investment infusion remains earmarked for enhancing the efficiency and modernization of the rail mill. Currently, planned activities include setting up a tandem mill, installing a head hardening facility, and increasing the length of rails from 108 to 120 meters.

Many envisage the MoU as not only helping to reignite steel production but also safeguarding existing employment opportunities and mitigating the influx of steel imports into Italy. Under its provisions, the firm designated a collaborative period of four months for the execution of the program agreement.

Steel News Highlights JSW’s Journey in Europe

Steel news reports indicated that JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal as saying that the steel industry in Italy is in a transformative stage. Moreover, the MoU for renewal underlines his company’s commitment to partner with the Italian government’s effort in the growth and economic development of the region. Experts believe this renewed effort will establish the Piombino rail mill as the most modern and technologically advanced rail mill in Europe. The move will also speed up domestic steel production, making Italy less reliant on steel product imports.

Related: 2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

JSW Steel first came to Italy looking for business sometime in 2018. Soon after, it announced the takeover of Aferpi S.p.A, Piombino Logistics S.p.A and GSI Lucchini S.p.A for 55 million euros. Aferpi specializes in producing specialized long steel items like rails, wire rods, and bars. At that time, the company had an impressive annual capacity, with a rail mill capable of producing 0.32 million tons.

Moreover, its bar mill had a production capacity of 0.4 million tons alongside a wire rod capacity of 0.6 million tons. Piombino Logistics, which was primarily responsible for overseeing the infrastructure within Piombino’s port area, also manages a 42-kilometer rail line within the plant premises.

Geo-Political Woes Led to Unforeseen Business Challenges

Many expected the Group to make its presence in Italy and, thereby, European specialty long steel products. But somewhere in the intervening years, things did not pan out the way JSW Steel envisaged. Sometime later, steel news media reports indicated that the Indian firm planned to put its Italian businesses on the block due to geo-political problems and the rising cost of raw materials.

Related: Europe’s Secret Weapon In Its Energy War With Russia

Nonetheless, JSW Steel underwent a remarkable evolution over three decades, transitioning from a solitary manufacturing entity to a prominent integrated steel enterprise operating in India and the United States. Altogether, the firm’s holdings boast a combined capacity of 29.7 MTPA. 

JSW Steel Shows Bullish Strength

Embarking on its next expansion phase within India, JSW Steel seems poised to augment its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by fiscal year 2025. The company recently announced that it would invest in a multi-million-dollar integrated steel manufacturing complex comprising a steel plant with 13.2 MTPA capacity in Odisha, in eastern India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, JSW Steel recently solidified a 50:50 joint venture with JFE Steel Corporation of Japan to produce grain-oriented electrical steel in Karnataka. In a separate development, the JSW Group unveiled plans to invest millions into a comprehensive electric vehicle and EV battery manufacturing venture in Odisha. Currently, the company expects the ambitious project to generate over 11,000 employment opportunities.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Carbon Tariffs to Reshape Aluminum Market Dynamics in the EU

Next Post

Iron Ore Futures Take a Hit as Chinese Demand Wavers
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe
Natural Gas Producers Are Slashing Spending As Prices Stumble

Natural Gas Producers Are Slashing Spending As Prices Stumble

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com