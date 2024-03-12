Starling Bank Poaches Ovo Energy Boss Ahead of London Stock Market Debut

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.53 -0.40 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.87 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.48 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.698 -0.061 -3.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.583 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 130 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.583 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.37 -1.31 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.80 -1.18 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.52 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 834 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.18 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.32 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 287 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 62.78 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.08 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.33 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 72.93 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.53 -0.33 -0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 79.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.18 -0.33 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.16 -0.08 -0.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.26 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

EIA Raises Crude Oil Price Outlook

New Gas Discoveries Offer Glimmer of Hope for Colombia's Energy Sector

New Gas Discoveries Offer Glimmer of Hope for Colombia's Energy Sector

Colombia's oil and gas industry…

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Dips

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Dips

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Starling Bank Poaches Ovo Energy Boss Ahead of London Stock Market Debut

By City A.M - Mar 12, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Starling Bank has appointed Ovo boss Raman Bhatia to be its permanent chief executive, taking over from interim CEO John Mountain ahead of a planned public listing.

Bhatia is set to join the digital challenger bank in the early summer, subject to regulatory approval. Mountain was named interim CEO after the bank’s founder Anne Boden stepped down as chief executive last June.

She cited a desire to split up her role as a major shareholder and the chief executive. The firm has rebuffed reports of a row between Boden and investors over Starling’s valuation falling by at least £1bn when fund manager Jupiter sold its holding.

Bhatia is due to step down from his current role as chief executive of energy supplier Ovo. He was previously an executive at HSBC, where he was head of digital bank for the group’s retail banking and wealth management business in the UK and Europe.

The bank touted his “wealth of consumer tech and fintech expertise”, including “navigating one of Britain’s leading digitally driven disruptor brands through a period of significant change” at Ovo.

Boden commented: “I am pleased that in Raman we have found someone who can take Starling into its next phase of growth while cherishing the culture and values we have worked so hard to instil in everything we do.”

News of the appointment gives renewed optimism over Starling’s plans for an IPO. The firm, most valued officially at £2.5bn in 2022, put its plans for a London public listing on ice after Boden stepped down.

The CEO of Starling’s software-as-a-service business Engine told City A.M. in December that a stock market float was “still the plan” but there was “no set timeline for it”.

Related: Europe’s Secret Weapon In Its Energy War With Russia

Starling, like rivals Monzo and Revolut, has captured an increasingly bigger slice of the retail banking market in recent years.

Last May, it reported record pre-tax profits of £195m for the year to the end of March 2023 – a more than six-fold increase from the same period the year before. Starling’s revenues doubled to £216m, while its loan book grew nearly 50 per cent to £4.9bn. 

David Sproul, chair of Starling, said on Tuesday: “We see significant opportunities for Starling under Raman’s leadership as the economy stabilises, as our truly differentiated offering for personal and small business customers wins market share in the UK, and as our Engine by Starling software-as-a-service business secures further international contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to thank John Mountain for his wise stewardship of Starling these past eight months and am delighted that we will continue to benefit from his expertise at the company.”

Bhatia commented: “I am truly honoured to be appointed as the next group CEO of Starling Bank. Starling is a company I have long admired because it believes passionately, like I do, in using the power of technology to do the right thing for its customers and its people. I can’t wait to get started and to see what we can achieve together.”

By City AM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Rose in February Despite Cut Extension

Next Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Rose in February Despite Cut Extension

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Russia’s Gazprom Awarded Iraq’s Huge Nasiriyah Oil Development
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com