How The EU’s Carbon Tax Scheme Is Reshaping Global Steel Trade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 85.54 +2.33 +2.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 90.48 +2.55 +2.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.46 +1.82 +2.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 3.483 +0.006 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.313 +0.056 +2.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 2 days 84.84 +2.63 +3.20%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.313 +0.056 +2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.30 -0.44 -0.49%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.99 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.24 -0.63 -0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 698 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.42 -0.65 -0.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.54 -0.41 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 151 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Indonesia Eyes Critical Mineral Agreement With U.S. For Nickel Exports

Indonesia Eyes "Critical Mineral Agreement" With U.S. For Nickel Exports

Nickel prices saw a significant…

Israel-Hamas Conflict Sends Shockwaves Through Steel Market

Israel-Hamas Conflict Sends Shockwaves Through Steel Market

The recent conflict between Israel…

Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

Aluminum prices are fluctuating as…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How The EU’s Carbon Tax Scheme Is Reshaping Global Steel Trade

By Stuart Burns - Oct 29, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The EU's CBAM aims to price carbon emissions for imported goods and dissuade European producers from investing in lesser-regulated overseas locations.
  • The U.S. is contemplating its own CBAM with bipartisan support, allowing the imposition of fees or tariffs based on carbon emissions from the product's country of origin.
  • Both the EU and the U.S. have historically targeted Chinese imports, particularly steel, with the focus now shifting from national security to environmental concerns.
Join Our Community
Steel

Via Metal Miner

This month saw the launch of the EU’s CBAM policy, a much-needed abbreviation for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Officials designed the trade policy to put a fair price on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods entering the European Union. They also hope it will encourage cleaner industrial production in non-EU countries.

The policy will apply to a range of carbon-intensive products, including cement, iron and steel, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity, and hydrogen. The intention is to protect domestic producers who must meet EU environmental emission regulations from suffering unfair competition from overseas producers not subject to the same regime. CBAM is further meant to dissuade EU producers from investing overseas in lower regulated locations in order to avoid those same costs, often referred to as “carbon leakage.”

The CBAM has only just gone live as of October 1, entering into application in its transitional phase. Currently, the first reporting period for importers ends on January 31, 2024. Meanwhile, the American Action Forum reports that the plan is to start taxing U.S. exports in carbon-intensive sectors in 2026.

Affects on Changing U.S. Trade Policies

Should the U.S, be bothered by what the EU does in this regard? Well, yes. On several levels, it has relevance for both U.S. and domestic consumers. Though plans may change, subject to the presiding administration, the U.S. is considering implementing its own CBAM. And for once, there is bipartisan support for the measure. That said, what form a U.S. CBAM would take is yet to be fleshed out. Still, in the same manner as the EU’s policy, any CBAM would allow the U.S. to impose a price in the form of import fees, tariffs, or taxes, on carbon emitted during the production of goods in the country of origin.

Both trade blocks have long sought to limit market penetration of low-cost steel, aluminum, and other products from their home markets. For instance, President Trump introduced the section 232 tariffs of 10% on aluminum and 25% on steel products from nearly everyone. He then gradually relented in return for imposing quotas from a number of sources. The Biden administration extended that process further, allowing bilateral trade with larger groups – such as the EU – to avoid the 232 tariffs, while still having trade volumes limited by quotas.

Concerns About China, Environment Lead Charge for CBAM

The main target for both EU and U.S. restrictions on steel and aluminum imports has always been China, and, to a lesser extent, other Asian and East European players. However, the justification for recent U.S. moves to impose additional tariffs on imports has evolved over time. Under Trump, the impetus was national security. Under Biden’s green steel initiative, the stated goal was protecting the environment. Under the current iteration, the U.S. claims it simply wants to eliminate excess global capacity. Still, the target has principally been China in every case.

All such initiatives probably fall foul of WTO rules and would end up in litigation, but a CBAM has the shiny, burnished image of being environmentally responsible. And who in this day and age can argue with an environmental justification? Indeed, the EU’s lawyers have spent years formulating their CBAM expressly to avoid WTO litigation, so a U.S. CBAM would most likely look very similar.

It’s important to note that a CBAM is not a “low impact” policy. Indeed, the World Economic Forum estimates that “one-fifth of the world’s carbon emissions come from the manufacturing and production sectors.” Indeed, policymakers in the EU and U.S. see cutting carbon emissions in manufacturing sectors as an essential and relatively simple aspect of their carbon emission reduction objectives. This is despite those countries most likely missing their earlier targets. Nevertheless, pressure continues to mount across mature economies to fast-track CBAM agreements.

By Stuart Burns

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs
Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand
New “Wonder Material” Could Boost Battery And Solar Cell Efficiency

New “Wonder Material” Could Boost Battery And Solar Cell Efficiency

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com