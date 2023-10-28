Chinese EV Startup Secures Billion-Dollar Backing From U.S. Auto Giant

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 hours 85.54 +2.33 +2.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 hours 90.48 +2.55 +2.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.46 +1.82 +2.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 21 hours 3.483 +0.006 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 21 hours 2.313 +0.056 +2.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 84.84 +2.63 +3.20%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.313 +0.056 +2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.30 -0.44 -0.49%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.99 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.24 -0.63 -0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 698 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.42 -0.65 -0.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.54 -0.41 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 151 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wasting money down under
  • 9 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 5 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

The IEA Reiterates Its Peak Oil Demand Prediction

The IEA Reiterates Its Peak Oil Demand Prediction

The IEA has reiterated its…

The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

China, the world's leading graphite…

DRC Cobalt Mines Grab Global Spotlight Again

DRC Cobalt Mines Grab Global Spotlight Again

The Democratic Republic of Congo…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese EV Startup Secures Billion-Dollar Backing From U.S. Auto Giant

By ZeroHedge - Oct 28, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Stellantis plans to invest $1.58 billion in Leapmotor, eyeing stronger presence in China's growing EV sector.
  • The partnership gives Stellantis a 51% stake in Leapmotor International JV and about 20% equity in Leapmotor.
  • Japanese car manufacturers, traditionally strong in gasoline vehicles, face challenges in China's booming EV market, leading to significant reorganization and decreased market shares.
Join Our Community
EV

While almost all other auto manufacturers, especially those from Japan, are mulling exits from China (where domestic brands are starting to dominate the EV market), Stellantis is doing the opposite and investing in an EV startup. 

The U.S. based auto manufacturer who makes Jeep and Dodge brands said it would be investing 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) into Chinese EV startup Leapmotor, CNBC reported this week

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Thursday morning: “Through this strategic investment, we can address a white space in our business model and benefit from Leapmotor’s competitiveness both in China and abroad."

Analyst Abhik Mukherjee of Couterpoint Research told CNBC: “This deal presents clear synergies for both Stellantis and Leap Motor. Stellantis stands to benefit by strengthening its presence in the Chinese market, while Leap Motor gains an easier entry into the European market.”

Stellantis is forming the Leapmotor International joint venture with a 51% majority stake to enhance the Chinese brand's electric car sales globally.

The investment also grants Stellantis about a 20% equity in Leapmotor and two board seats. Amid stiff competition from companies like BYD and Tesla in China's leading EV market, traditional automakers like Stellantis, which holds a mere 0.3% market share in China, are accelerating their shift to electric vehicles.

Recall we just wrote days ago about how Mitsubishi was exiting China and how other Japanese automakers were considering following suit. 

According to research by MarkLines cited by Nikkei this week, Japanese car manufacturers such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan are lagging in the Chinese market this year. In the first three quarters of 2023, the trio's combined new vehicle sales were 1.29 million, a 26% year-on-year decrease. Both Toyota and Nissan experienced declines in the ballpark of 30%.

The rise in China's EV adoption and the dominance of local brands like BYD and Great Wall Motor are challenging Japanese automakers. Electric vehicle sales in China soared 80% to 5.36 million last year, capturing about 20% of the new car market.

Japanese companies, traditionally strong in gas-fueled cars, are falling behind in the fast-paced EV sector led by Chinese firms.

Facing challenges, Japanese automakers are reorganizing their Chinese operations. Mazda plans to cut its dealership network by about 10% from 2022 levels, while Toyota terminated contracts for roughly 1,000 workers at a joint venture. Honda and Nissan have reduced local production, with Nissan's output reportedly at half its peak. Estimates suggest Toyota, Nissan, and Honda have a combined 40% excess capacity in China, based on current sales forecasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Robotaxi Safety Concerns Arise After Pedestrian Mishap
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs
Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand
New “Wonder Material” Could Boost Battery And Solar Cell Efficiency

New “Wonder Material” Could Boost Battery And Solar Cell Efficiency

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com