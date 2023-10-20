Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 89.02 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.30 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.74 +0.96 +1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.924 -0.033 -1.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.377 +0.016 +0.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.82 +1.05 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.377 +0.016 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.69 -1.46 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.11 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 92.99 +3.02 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 690 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.66 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.30 -0.15 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 143 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.87 +1.10 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 90.52 +1.10 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 88.77 +1.10 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 84.32 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 83.67 +1.10 +1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 89.67 +1.10 +1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 81.82 +1.10 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.60 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 93.07 +0.93 +1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.95 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.82 +1.55 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 1 day Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India Looks To Make Solar Modules Locally

UAW's Standoff With Big Three Automakers Intensifies

UAW's Standoff With Big Three Automakers Intensifies

The UAW strike impacts the…

Rare Earth Prices Skyrocket Following Burmese Mining Suspension

Rare Earth Prices Skyrocket Following Burmese Mining Suspension

The suspension of mining activities…

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto is progressing towards…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

By Metal Miner - Oct 20, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Aluminum prices experienced fluctuations after briefly rising in September, with concerns about U.S. and EU tariff negotiations affecting market dynamics.
  • Russian aluminum stocks in LME warehouses are being drawn down, alleviating concerns about distorting aluminum prices.
  • Hedge funds like Squarepoint Capital are buying discounted Russian-origin aluminum, and China's aluminum imports play a role in the market balance, but questions remain about the sustainability of these factors.
Join Our Community
EU-US

Via Metal Miner

Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, with a modest 1.92% rise from September to October. Indeed, a short-lived spike at the end of September saw aluminum prices rise over 6% month over month.  However, prices began to retrace throughout October. They not only lost all of last month’s gains but returned to their August lows by mid-month. Despite the declines, aluminum prices remain sideways, having yet to break below their long-term range.

aluminum prices

Russian Aluminum Moderates to 76% of LME Warehouses

Meanwhile, Indian stocks, which have strongly counterbalanced Russian-origin material, remained low relative to the first half of the year. Nonetheless, a larger draw down of Russian stocks helped even out the overall balance during the month.

Source: MetalMiner Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool

The latest data likely comes as a relief to the LME, which continues to fend off concerns that the large presence of Russian-origin metal could distort aluminum prices. However, thus far, LME prices and CME prices continue to show a strong correlation, and the delta between the two remains narrow.

Squarepoint Latest Fund Willing to Buy Russian Aluminum

Amid tariffs and self-sanctioning, Russian aluminum remains at a discount to global prices, which continues to incentivize buyers. Recently, Squarepoint Capital proved to be the latest hedge fund willing to buy the shunned material. This follows other major companies like Citigroup, which also made significant purchases in recent months.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Squarepoint requested delivery of roughly 50,000 tons of Russian-origin aluminum from LME warehouses in South Korea. The overall purchase totaled more than $100 million, with most of the material stemming from Rusal. Since the country’s invasion of Ukraine, governments have fallen short of banning the trade of Russian aluminum outright. This continues to allow funds like Squarepoint and Citigroup to buy and sell large volumes of the material.

Purchases by such funds, along with buys from other countries, continue to help moderate the impact of the large presence of discounted Russian-origin material within LME warehouses. China, in particular, ramped up aluminum imports from Russia amid the burgeoning alliance between the two nations. However, despite their record-high production levels, it remains unclear how long China is willing to sustain these purchases. Moreover, any significant drop-off in aluminum imports to China could increase Russian deliveries to the LME, again upsetting the balance within its warehouses.

U.S. and EU Negotiate Tariff Agreement

Although they remain largely intact, in recent years, the Biden Administration has continued to work with other countries to negotiate exemptions following the 2018 implementation of Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum. For Europe, the exemptions translated to a quota allowing volumes below historical steel and aluminum levels into the U.S. free of duties. In a bid to avoid their full return, EU officials will meet with President Biden during a one-day summit on Sep. 20 to discuss a broad range of topics related to the global economy.

According to reports, the U.S. continues to pressure the EU to act against Chinese overcapacity. In fact, the U.S. specifically wants the EU to impose a duty on Chinese-origin steel. However, while the U.S. favors using tariffs, the EU follows WTO rules. These require an anti-dumping investigation by the trade body before they can administer any such duties. Still, the EU currently hopes to appease the U.S. by initiating such an investigation into unfair subsidies from non-market economies like China.

aluminum futures compared to US HRC prices

Source: MetalMiner Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool

It remains unclear what outcome the U.S. and EU will negotiate. Trade discussions will also cover Europe’s carbon border tariff system and U.S. subsidies related to the IRA, which come with sourcing and assembly requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

An initial jump in both U.S. HRC prices and Midwest aluminum premium futures followed the start of Section 232 tariffs in March 2018. This could occur again should the U.S. and EU fail to reach an agreement. However, both steel and aluminum prices currently appear much more driven by their larger trends than by any shift in import tariffs.

Following the pandemic and amid the sharp price run-up, the EU and U.S. reached their initial tariff rate quota (TRQ) agreement in October 2021. This went into effect at the beginning of 2022. U.S. steel prices started to retrace from their all-time highs at that point, although the Midwest aluminum premium peaked soon after.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Central Bank Influence In Question As Gold Price Predictions Unwravel
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes
Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product
Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?

Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?
The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution

The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution
Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com