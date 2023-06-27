EU’s Net-Zero Goal Hits India’s Aluminum Sector Hard

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.01 -1.36 -1.96%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.69 -1.49 -2.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.98 -0.57 -0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.784 -0.007 -0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.523 -0.015 -0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 69.87 +0.81 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.523 -0.015 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.54 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.95 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.41 +0.59 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 574 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.45 +0.55 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.42 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 27 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.12 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.52 +0.21 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.77 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.92 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.92 +0.21 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.87 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.22 +0.21 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 1 day "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Russia’s Urals Oil Price Is Still Below The G7 Cap

Dam Rupture Complicates Steel Production In Ukraine

Dam Rupture Complicates Steel Production In Ukraine

ArcelorMittal Kriviy Rih, a Ukrainian…

Aluminum Prices Flatline As LME Grapples With Russian Inventory

Aluminum Prices Flatline As LME Grapples With Russian Inventory

Aluminum prices remain uncertain as…

EU Steel Consumption Predicted To Surge In 2024

EU Steel Consumption Predicted To Surge In 2024

Eurofer projects a 5.4% increase…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU’s Net-Zero Goal Hits India’s Aluminum Sector Hard

By Ag Metal Miner - Jun 27, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The EU's implementation of the CBAM, aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, threatens India's position as a leading low-cost aluminum producer due to its higher emission intensity compared to European counterparts.
  • Indian aluminum manufacturers are taking steps to address GHG emissions, but CBAM's implementation and growing capacities in Middle Eastern countries still pose challenges for their competitiveness.
  • Amid sluggish demand and a subdued price of aluminum, Indian aluminum industry faces further challenges with the upcoming CBAM implementation and decline in international thermal coal prices, impacting their cost advantage.
Join Our Community
Aluminum

Via AG Metal Miner

 

The EU’s implementation of the Cross-Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) poses a significant challenge to India’s aluminum industry and the global price of aluminum. The move stems from the EU’s eagerness to tackle carbon and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. However, as one of the leading low-cost aluminum producers, India faces a considerable setback due to CBAM. Indeed, the subcontinent produces 4.1 million tons of primary aluminum annually, exporting roughly 56%.  

India’s annual primary aluminum output represents 6% of global production. The country’s competitive advantage as one of the lowest-cost producers of aluminum relies on its integrated operations and the utilization of coal-based captive plants for power generation. But primary aluminum production is an extremely energy-intensive process within the metals and mining industry.

Media reports say the EU’s adoption of CBAM puts India’s position at risk due to the country’s higher emission intensity when compared to its European counterparts. Currently, the emission intensity gap between Europe and India is approximately 14-15 tCO2/t Al, which means that Indian manufacturers would face an additional cost of US $1,500 – $1,600 per ton of aluminum. Consequently, this new regime will likely have significant adverse effects on Indian aluminum manufacturers.

Manufacturers Rush Avoid Higher Price of Aluminum

In response to the challenges presented by CBAM, several Indian manufacturers, including Vedanta, Hindalco, and NALCO, have taken steps to address GHG emissions. For instance, Vedanta recently set a goal to achieve a 25% reduction in absolute emissions by 2030 compared to the levels in FY2021. Similarly, Hindalco aims to lower specific GHG emissions by 25% by 2025, using FY2012 as the baseline.

But despite these efforts, expanding capacities among Middle Eastern countries is expected to provide the region’s producers a competitive advantage over their Indian counterparts once CBAM takes effect. This poses further challenges for Indian manufacturers looking to maintain their competitiveness in the face of increasing opposition.

The EU currently plans to implement CBAM starting on October 1, 2023. According to CRISIL, a research and rating agency, the new policy contributes to an increasingly bleak outlook for Indian aluminum manufacturers. Aside from potentially affecting the price of aluminum, exporters will likely see their competitiveness in the European market impacted.

To maintain competitiveness, Indian aluminum exporters must embrace sustainable practices and technologies that effectively reduce emissions. This shift towards sustainability is crucial for Indian manufacturers to navigate the challenges imposed by CBAM. It ensures their continued presence and success in the international marketplace.

Trying Times Ahead for Indian Aluminum Industry

India’s aluminum industry will likely face challenging times ahead due to various factors. Among these are sluggish demand and a subdued price of aluminum. Despite expectations for a recovery in the second quarter of 2023, the demand for aluminum in sectors like building, construction, and packaging has remained weak.

The decline in international thermal coal prices is further impacting Indian aluminum producers. It has diminished their cost advantage over their global peers. Indian producers typically benefit from inexpensive domestic coal. However, their global counterparts rely on Australian and South African thermal coal or natural gas, making their production costs comparatively higher.

The upcoming implementation of the CBAM adds another layer of concern. The CBAM will encompass sectors such as iron and steel, cement, aluminum, fertilizers, etc. Under the policy, EU importers must declare the embedded carbon emissions in goods every quarter. Initially, a 100% free allowance will be applicable, but the mechanism introduces new complexities and potential costs for the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, India recently requested an exemption from the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. In return, they’ve offered to remove some tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods. However, reports here suggest that the Biden administration is unlikely to consider the proposal. So far, U.S. officials appear unwilling to exempt India from tariffs former President Donald Trump imposed in 2018.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Dark Cloud Is Looming Over Chemical Stocks
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy

Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy
Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow
Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated
WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com