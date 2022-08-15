China’s Construction Crisis Weighs On Industrial Metals

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.87 -0.54 -0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.27 -0.83 -0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.55 -2.71 -2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 8.842 +0.114 +1.31%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.942 -0.010 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.942 -0.010 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 47 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 47 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 47 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 259 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 47 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 47 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 68.45 -2.79 -3.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 77.99 -2.25 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 94.24 -2.25 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 92.49 -2.25 -2.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 90.39 -2.25 -2.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 87.54 -2.25 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 87.54 -2.25 -2.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 89.64 -2.25 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 93.19 -2.25 -2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 87.84 -2.25 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 82.25 -2.25 -2.66%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 -2.25 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 14 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production

Private Companies On Edge As Kyrgyzstan Takes Control Of Canadian-Owned Mine

Private Companies On Edge As Kyrgyzstan Takes Control Of Canadian-Owned Mine

After seizing the country’s most…

Have Nickel Prices Hit A Bottom?

Have Nickel Prices Hit A Bottom?

Nickel prices appear to have…

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production

The United Kingdon has released…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Construction Crisis Weighs On Industrial Metals

By Ag Metal Miner - Aug 15, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The Monthly Metal Miner Index for construction has dropped once again.
  • Construction, and by extension, industrial metals have taken a beating due to China’s widely criticized “zero-Covid” policy.
  • Industrial metals could begin to rebound as the United States prepares to roll out its $2.5 trillion infrastructure package.
Join Our Community

This month, the Construction MMI (Monthly MetalMiner Index) dropped yet again. However, it declined slightly less than those seen in previous months. Altogether, the index is down 4.60%. Industrial metal, in general, continues to struggle due to China’s COVID lockdowns and supply chain issues.

Industrial Metal and the US’ 2022 Construction Roller Coaster Ride

The US construction industry has had quite a year so far. In fact, a recent report attempted to demonstrate some of the trends, facts, and figures that affected the industry over the course of the pandemic. In general, the trends are up and down. However, despite a slow start to the year, the sector still anticipates 4.5% growth by the end of 2022.

Of course, there’s no shortage of roadblocks standing in the way. Increasing production costs over the past six months, limited industrial metal supplies, and smelter shut-downs in places like China are just some of the obstacles with which the US construction industry continues to grapple. However, this does not mean the projected growth numbers are out of reach.

In fact, in July alone, the US construction industry recently added nearly 32,000 jobs. Meanwhile, cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco continue to expand at a rapid pace. That said, materials and real estate costs remain high. And even though US construction job openings are numerous, they aren’t necessarily filling up quickly. Indeed, a recent article noted that the number of unclaimed jobs could soon hit a breaking point. Last year, some 40% of these construction industry jobs remained unclaimed.

The US Construction Industry is Hanging its Hat on the ILJA

The passage of the landmark Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents a $1 trillion revenue opportunity for US Construction and engineering firms. In fact, data on global construction initiatives recently predicted that infrastructure will replace residential as the primary focus of US contractors.

For decades, Infrastructure has taken a back seat due to being far less lucrative than private contracts. Now, thanks to the ILJA, companies are lining up for contracts with the highest numbers since the 1950s. Their timing is perfect. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the infrastructure investment gap is now $2.5 trillion (spread out over a 10-year period). Specifically,  this number estimates the amount of investment needed to maintain American infrastructure in a good state of repair.

Related: Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Poorly-maintained infrastructure represents a huge threat to everyone in the country and risks costing households thousands of dollars a year. And with the worst of the pandemic (hopefully) behind us, now seems like the perfect time to push for modernization. Moreover, with climate change already rearing its ugly head across the country, many feel we are long overdue for more efficient, less polluting infrastructure initiatives.

Chinese Construction Continues to Limp Along

We’ve talked before about China’s ongoing construction woes. Still, it’s hard to overestimate its vitality to China’s economy. Recently, it was revealed that Chinese steel demand was closing in on all-time lows. In fact, steelmakers were forced to raise their output cuts due to lack of demand actually pushing their profits into the negative.

According to S&P Global, excavator sales also declined for four months straight, a huge indicator of construction sector weakness. Debt also plagues the industry at large, and the government hasn’t been much help. Back in late July, Beijing announced a real estate fund to help ease developers’ debt-related woes. However, despite the $44 billion cash injection, the sector continues to barely limp forward.

It’s a “tale of two infrastructure policies,” and it will be interesting to see how both the US and Chinese approaches pan out. China’s construction industry grew 2% last year and 4% in 2020. At the moment, it’s predicted that the additional spending may push the sector up to 3% by the end of the year. Ultimately, only time will tell how the sector’s internal struggles will affect the rest of the world.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Have Nickel Prices Hit A Bottom?
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com