Copper Prices Plummet To Lowest Levels Since 2020

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 95.84 -8.25 -7.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 99.24 -7.86 -7.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.0 -7.43 -6.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 6.163 -0.263 -4.09%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.265 -0.198 -5.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 91.24 -8.25 -8.29%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.265 -0.198 -5.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 13 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 13 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 225 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 13 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 79.31 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 89.99 -0.70 -0.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 106.2 -0.70 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 104.5 -0.70 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 102.4 -0.70 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 101.6 -0.70 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 105.2 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 99.84 -0.70 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 92.25 -5.00 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 86.00 -14.50 -14.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.5 +2.81 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 89.79 -8.25 -8.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 92.25 -8.25 -8.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.1 -0.20 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100

Recession Fears Could Derail The Global Metals Boom

Recession Fears Could Derail The Global Metals Boom

Growing fears of a recession…

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

The energy transition is being…

Nickel Prices Surge As UK Sanctions Major Russian Miner

Nickel Prices Surge As UK Sanctions Major Russian Miner

The UK government has added…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Copper Prices Plummet To Lowest Levels Since 2020

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 12, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • A sharp spike in Covid cases in China is jeopardizing its economic recovery.
  • Copper prices have plummeted to levels not seen since 2020.
  • As China weighs its next steps to manage COVID, it continues to look toward infrastructure to reach growth targets which could create volatility in markets moving forward. 
Join Our Community

Copper price action continues to show massive bear trends and signals further declines.  The continuous breakdown of short-term trading ranges fosters a volatile market. This leaves industrial buyers at risk of inventory value fluctuations.

Spike in COVID Cases Puts China’s Recovery in Limbo and Affects Copper Prices

The highly infectious BA.5.2 sub-variant of the coronavirus arrived in China as Beijing issued its first vaccine mandate. Meanwhile, Shanghai’s covid cases rose to their highest level since late May. The city continues to struggle with the omicron variant. Since Shanghai emerged from lockdown, China shifted toward targeted quarantines. The latest jump in cases will once again test China’s resolve for zero-COVID. Up to this point, China has resisted another full-scale lockdown. The apparent hesitation suggests a subtle shift in China’s strategy. However, another lockdown could remain on the horizon should infection counts surpass a certain threshold. The last lockdown caused extensive damage to China’s economy. The Caixin Manufacturing Index PMI contracted to a 26-month low in April. Furthermore, a recent Bloomberg report suggests that China’s GDP likely contracted in Q2. This is contrary to any number the CCP will release.

Related: The EU Is Prepping Another Round Of Sanctions Against Russia

While copper prices peaked in March, muted demand from China triggered the beginning of the price downtrend. The impact of China’s lockdowns started taking effect during the second half of April. The price descent continued following a brief rebound. However, it failed to overtake its previous high as Shanghai emerged from lockdowns. However, bearish focus shifted growing fears of an economic recession in the West. China’s recovery has, thus far, failed to reverse the downward momentum. However, any backtracking could accelerate the current free fall in prices that now sit nearly 30% beneath their March 7 peak.

Infrastructure or Bust?

As China weighs its next steps to manage COVID, it continues to look toward infrastructure to reach growth targets. According to a recent Reuters report, China will create a state infrastructure investment fund totaling nearly $75 billion in Q3.  Its latest moves follow President Xi’s late-April commitment for an “all-out” strengthening of infrastructure construction. While projects will likely be expansive, Xi emphasized “sci-tech” infrastructure. China looks toward building its digital economy as well. To fund its ambitions, China’s cabinet announced it would raise the credit quota for policy banks by $120 billion. It will also issue nearly $45 billion in financial bonds. 

Upcoming plans follow already sizable investments during the first half. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, infrastructure investment during the first five months of the year increased by 6.7% from 2021. Total planned investment in newly started projects rose by 23.3% during that same period.

Will China’s Infrastructure Push Halt Copper Price Fluctuations?

While China’s stimulus measures extend beyond infrastructure, infrastructure spending appears as the priority. It’s also not the first time China used this strategy. Back in 2008 amid the Great Recession, China’s State Council announced a $586 billion (CNY 4 trillion) stimulus package in November of 2008. While the package expanded the debt, it also spurred growth following a sharp dip. Copper prices likewise took note as the downtrend hit a bottom by December.

China’s efforts may not have the same effect in 2022, however. Projects announced thus far will certainly benefit copper, but it remains unclear how total spending will compare to 2008. Further, China’s debt sits much higher than it did in 2008. This, on top of its property sector and the damage already done by the zero-COVID approach, leaves China in a much weaker position. China’s current covid restrictions also pose a risk. Even if they fall short of city-wide lockdowns, they come at the expense of a larger recovery and remain disruptive to any business or project. Whether China can manage its vulnerabilities and both fund and execute enough projects to compensate for the weight of the global economic downturn appears, at this point, unlikely.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iron Prices Dip As Demand From China Slows

Next Post

Commodity Rout Erases 1.2 Trillion In Mining Stock Value
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming
Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?

Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?
Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?
Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom
Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?

Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com