Commodity Rout Erases 1.2 Trillion In Mining Stock Value

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 95.69 -0.15 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 99.49 -7.61 -7.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.0 -7.43 -6.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.245 +0.082 +1.33%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 3.237 -0.028 -0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 91.24 -8.25 -8.29%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 3.237 -0.028 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 13 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 13 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 225 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 13 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 79.31 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 89.99 -0.70 -0.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 106.2 -0.70 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 104.5 -0.70 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 102.4 -0.70 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 101.6 -0.70 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 105.2 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 99.84 -0.70 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 92.25 -5.00 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 86.00 -14.50 -14.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.5 +2.81 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 89.79 -8.25 -8.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 92.25 -8.25 -8.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.1 -0.20 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 46 mins Following the Big Money
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100

Copper Prices Plummet To Lowest Levels Since 2020

Copper Prices Plummet To Lowest Levels Since 2020

Growing uncertainty over China’s economic…

Recession Fears Could Derail The Global Metals Boom

Recession Fears Could Derail The Global Metals Boom

Growing fears of a recession…

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

The energy transition is being…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Commodity Rout Erases 1.2 Trillion In Mining Stock Value

By Alex Kimani - Jul 12, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Commodity prices have skyrocketed over the past several years.
  • The much-hyped supercycle may be coming to an end, however.
  • Mining stocks have erased $1.2 trillion in value.
Join Our Community

The much-hyped commodity supercycle could be dead before it has even properly begun. After a  bright start to the year that saw commodities and metals like copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc, and tin take out all-time highs, the commodity markets have gone into a sharp correction that has erased virtually all of their earlier gains. This phenomenon has been linked to investors reversing bullish bets on everything from oil and copper to corn and wheat in the latest sign of recession fears gripping financial markets. Despite historically low stockpiles at 700kt vs. 2.4m tonnes a year ago, industrial metals continue to be hammered down, with the Financial Times claiming that hedge funds are largely to blame for the ongoing price declines by selling out of long, or positive, positions in certain commodities and replacing them with bearish wagers. 

Indeed, FT has reported that Aspect Capital, which manages $10.6bn in assets, has been betting against commodities such as iron ore, steel, copper, and silver since around early May, as prices have sold off in anticipation of a global economic slowdown. The money manager has also been shorting sugar and cocoa for some time, and has recently taken small short positions in wheat.

All this betting against commodities has slammed the brakes on a furious rally.

Copper is currently trading at its lowest since November, while iron ore prices are again coming dangerously close to double digits after soaring above $200 a year ago.  

The Ukraine war lit a fire under Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), only to give up those gains and more.

Meanwhile, nickel prices are back to where they started the year at $21,249 per tonne.

Back in March, a historic nickel short squeeze sent nickel prices soaring to an astonishing $100,000 per tonne--doubling the previous all-time high over the course of one morning-- and plunged the London Metal Exchange into an existential crisis. The LME subsequently closed trading and took the dramatic step of retroactively scrapping $3.9bn worth of trades made prior to the suspension--outlining that the nickel market had become disorderly with prices no longer reflecting the underlying physical market.

Related: French Industry Switches To Oil From Gas Amid Uncertainty Over Russian Supply

Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of nickel. When the country invaded Ukraine, fear of supply disruptions sent the price of nickel into a frenzy, so much so that on March 8, the London Metal Exchange decided to suspend nickel trading. Never mind the fact that Russian metals had not been sanctioned. Some traders were willing to bet the farm that the wild nickel rally would come crumbling down like a house of cards and opened massive short positions--but got their timing wrong and were forced to cover. Just like the famous copper squeeze of more than a century ago, the nickel market snafu was triggered by enormous short positions held by a single man: Chinese metal trader Xiang Guangda, the founder of China-based Tsingshan Holding, the world’s biggest nickel producer.

However, lithium prices have been able to hold their own, with lithium carbonate trading near its recent all-time high of 500,000 CNY/T ($74,470/T).

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about lithium stocks.

Source: The Financial Times

Mining selloff

Not surprisingly, mining stocks have been selling off heavily, with many now in the red in the year-to-date.

According to Mining.com, the world’s 50 most valuable miners lost $383 billion and are now worth $1.37 trillion, down from a peak of $1.75 trillion at the end of March this year, while mining’s top tier stocks have lost a stunning $1.26 trillion.

The top 10 mining companies have lost a combined $600 billion, with mining giants BHP Billiton (NYSE: BHP) and Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF) among the worst performers.

Lithium miners have not been spared, with Albermarle (NYSE: ALB) and SQM (NYSE: SQM) seeing their valuations slip 1.2% and 2.5%, respectively, in the second quarter.

Source: Mining.com

Ironically, Russian miners have been the exception here, with many posting strong returns ever since trading resumed on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Indeed, palladium, nickel, and copper producer Norilsk Nickel and diamond giant Alrosa have seen their valuations increase 23.2% and 8.4%, respectively, during the second quarter.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Prices Plummet To Lowest Levels Since 2020
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming
Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?

Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?
Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?
Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom
Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?

Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com