2022 Will Be A Pivotal Year For Mining

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 75.98 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 50 mins 79.10 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 4.055 -0.005 -0.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 50 mins 2.371 +0.018 +0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 2.247 +0.013 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 74.13 +0.41 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.247 +0.013 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 5 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 29 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 5 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.57 +1.78 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.57 +1.78 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.97 +1.78 +2.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.97 +1.78 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 65.32 +1.78 +2.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.32 +1.78 +2.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.77 +1.78 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 71.42 +1.78 +2.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.07 +1.78 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.56 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 mins Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour "We are witnessing right now the Chinafication of Europe…the social credit score" state these Courageous European Union Parliment Members
  • 20 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 1 day Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America

Breaking News:

Global Steel Prices Are Cooling Off As Production Declines

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Mining companies have been minting…

Rampant Inflation Drives Investors To Commodity ETFs

Rampant Inflation Drives Investors To Commodity ETFs

Traders are piling into commodity-tracking…

What’s In Store For The Mining Industry In 2022?

What’s In Store For The Mining Industry In 2022?

2021 has been a disruptive…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

2022 Will Be A Pivotal Year For Mining

By City A.M - Dec 28, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
  • The global mining industry is facing its most important decade ever as the world races to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.
  • The energy transition has sparked a race for critical metals used in solar power and battery technology.
  • Miners will also have to keep their operations safe and sustainable in the years to come if they want to remain relevant.
Join Our Community

The international mining industry is facing arguably “its most important decade” as the world starts the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, the CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), Rohitesh Dhawan, said in an interview earlier this month.

Dhawan emphasized that mining will be at the very center of this transition because of the burgeoning demand for metals used in solar and wind power, and in the batteries needed to drive electric vehicles.

On the back of his confirmed participation at the Future Minerals Summit in Riyadh, Dhawan stressed ICMM’s simple message of “mining with principles” to maximize the benefit of mining while minimizing the harm to people and the environment.

Dhawan said that ICMM seeks to ensure that the lives of everyone touched by mining are made better, and that the operations are safe, fair, equitable, just and sustainable.

ICMM’s 28 corporate members represent one-third of the global mining industry, and through its association members the council has an indirect influence on most of the sector.

Saudi summit next month

The issues are amongst those being addressed at The Future Minerals Summit (FMS) in Riyadh on January 11-13.

The event will include senior political and business leaders, and will discuss crucial issues facing the global mining industry, with around 150 mining, exploration and development companies expected to attend.

The Middle East, Central Asia and Africa have the mineral endowment and the right geography to become a hub for the minerals value chain and play a vital role in meeting the exponential growth in global demand for the critical minerals needed in a low-carbon society.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar
Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build
Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand

Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com