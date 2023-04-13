Aluminum Prices Remain Stagnant As Russian Exports Rise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.54 -0.72 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.49 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.41 -0.83 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.006 -0.087 -4.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.837 -0.036 -1.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 82.01 +1.58 +1.96%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.837 -0.036 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.73 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.88 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.03 +1.74 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 499 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.45 +2.40 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.93 +1.90 +2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.90 +1.57 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.01 +1.73 +2.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.41 +1.73 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.66 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 80.81 +1.73 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 87.76 +1.73 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 77.11 +1.73 +2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins Net zero nonsense
  • 8 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 8 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 11 hours Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Ukraine Wants To Turn Black Sea Into "Sea Of NATO"

Copper Shortage Looms, But Will It Translate To Higher Prices?

Copper Shortage Looms, But Will It Translate To Higher Prices?

Copper prices face conflicting pressures…

India’s Steel Industry Is Set To Boom This Year

India’s Steel Industry Is Set To Boom This Year

Indian steel production is expected…

Steel Buyers Brace For A Bumpy 2023

Steel Buyers Brace For A Bumpy 2023

Steel buyers need to prepare…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aluminum Prices Remain Stagnant As Russian Exports Rise

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 13, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Aluminum prices have not shown any significant upward or downward trends.
  • Chinese aluminum imports from Russia have almost tripled in the first two months of the year.
  • The global aluminum trade is undergoing shifts, and it is still not clear what the long-term direction of the industry will be.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner 

Aluminum prices saw a short-term rebound recently. After declining for much of February, price action found support in March and then began to return to the upside entering April. While the trend is starting to shift upward, the long-term direction for the aluminum market remains unclear.

Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, with a modest 0.92% increase from March to April. Last month, MetalMiner released its quarterly revision to the Annual Outlook. The report consolidates our 12-month view and provides buying organizations with a complete understanding of the fundamental and technical factors driving prices. The report also includes a detailed forecast to use when sourcing metals for 2023. This includes expected average prices, support and resistance levels, and specific buying strategies.

China Steps Up Imports of Russian Aluminum

While the West continues to shun Russian aluminum, China remains an eager buyer. In fact, Chinese aluminum imports from Russia have nearly tripled, with customs data showing imports jumped over 266% during January and February. 

The burgeoning partnership between the two countries is not new. Historically, Russia represented a key supplier for China. In 2022 alone, Russia accounted for 69% of total primary aluminum imports to China. So as Western nations increasingly narrowed Russian imports throughout last year, China instead opted to take advantage of discounted material. Moreover, this most recent increase comes at a time when China’s aluminum sector remains slow due to a severe water shortage.

Aluminum Prices: A Tale of Three Premiums

While controversial, the ongoing trade relationship between China and Russia remains a benefit to prices. For instance, it prevented some of the supply tightness (and bullish price direction) a total absence of Russian material would have created. It also represents a shift in global trade patterns. This has led to a mostly sideways trend for aluminum prices, even after the U.S. leveled a 200% tariff. Still, it remains unclear to what extent capacity cuts in China will impact global supply, especially as China’s economy continues to recover. Indeed, the Chinese construction and automotive industries largely drive aluminum demand. And while auto demand appears strong, the same cannot be said for the construction sector, which remains in a downtrend.

Meanwhile, a rise in the quarterly Main Japanese Port (MJP) premium suggests a recovery of eastern demand. Though the MJP slumped to $85/ton in Q1, reports suggest it rose to $125-145/ton in Q2. Japan is the largest Asian aluminum importer, and this increase marks the first in six quarters.

European Duty Unpaid Premium

Moreover, the European Duty Unpaid premium has also begun to trend upward. According to reports, that premium has risen almost 23% since it hit a bottom in November. Indeed, a warmer-than-expected winter in Europe helped support demand in the region while energy prices triggered rampant cuts to aluminum production. The Midwest Aluminum premium continued to diverge from its global counterparts. It remained bullish throughout Q4 of 2022 before finding a peak in late January and inverting down. Since Jan. 24, the premium has fallen over 14%. 

The mixed direction among premiums suggests that aluminum demand remains globally uneven. That disparity has likely helped prevent the establishment of a strong breakout for aluminum prices to the upside or down, supporting the ongoing sideways trend.

Get weekly updates on aluminum market trends and other commodity news with MetalMiner’s free weekly newsletter. Click here.

ADVERTISEMENT

SDI Aluminum Mill Begins Construction

In domestic capacity is on its way in the U.S. as Steel Dynamics (SDI) recently began construction on a new flat-rolled mill in Columbus, Mississippi. The company broke ground on March 7 and aims to start production by the summer of 2025. According to SDI, the mill will boast an annual capacity of 650,000 tons and will serve the automotive, sustainable beverage packaging, and common alloy industrial sectors.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Lithium Exports Projected To Be As Lucrative As Coal In Australia
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com