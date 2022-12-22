Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Zelensky Tells U.S. Congress That Ukraine Is “Alive And Kicking”

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 22, 2022, 1:19 AM CST

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress on his first trip abroad since the Russian invasion, in which he thanked the United States for its support for Ukraine in the war.

"Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelensky said, as quoted by Business Insider.

"Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking” Zelensky also said, adding "The Ukrainian people will win too, absolutely."

Since February, Congress has approved some $50 billion in aid for Ukraine, including financial, humanitarian, and military aid, according to the Council of Foreign Relations.

According to a recent update from the State Department, military aid for Ukraine has come in at $21.9 billion so far.

While Democrats had control of both houses of Congress, this aid went east without a hitch but now that Republicans have gained control of the House, they have pledged to start asking questions.

Several Republican legislators have called for an end to the aid for the Zelensky government and close scrutiny of what the money ends up being used for. They have also noted the U.S. has other priorities besides help for Ukraine, too.

“It’s high time to stop sending any more money -- don’t send another penny to Ukraine,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said in November, as quoted by Bloomberg. Greene said the US could have already secured its southern border using the money sent to Ukraine “but we’re not doing that.”

Speaking to U.S. media after his speech in Congress, the Ukrainian president said he was grateful for the help the Biden administration has been providing and that the U.S. and Ukraine were fighting for a "common victory against this tyranny."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

