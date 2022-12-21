Canada Set To Mandate 20% EV Share Of New Car Sales By 2026

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.46 +2.23 +2.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.36 +2.37 +2.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.72 +1.89 +2.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.418 +0.092 +1.73%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.262 +0.039 +1.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 71.23 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.262 +0.039 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.79 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.98 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.98 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.35 -0.51 -0.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.42 -0.72 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.89 +1.31 +2.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.98 +0.85 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.38 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.63 +0.85 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.78 +0.85 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.78 +0.85 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.73 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.08 +0.85 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Canada Set To Mandate 20% EV Share Of New Car Sales By 2026

EU Races To Replace Russian Oil Products

EU Races To Replace Russian Oil Products

Oil flows and global oil…

Britain’s First New Coal Mine In 30 Years Draws Criticism From Environmentalists

Britain’s First New Coal Mine In 30 Years Draws Criticism From Environmentalists

News that the UK will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada Set To Mandate 20% EV Share Of New Car Sales By 2026

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 21, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Canada will propose on Wednesday that one-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs, and trucks sold in the country in 2026 be electric vehicles (EVs), The Canadian Press reports.

The target, part of new regulations by the Environment Ministry, is also expected to mandate that all passenger vehicles sold in Canada by 2035 need to be EVs. Another intermediate target is that by 2030, 60% of passenger car sales should be electric vehicles.  

Under the new regulations, vehicle manufacturers or importers could face fines under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act if they fail to meet the EV sales mandates.   

The Canadian government is developing a light-duty Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) sales mandate for new vehicle purchases, which will set annually increasing requirements towards achieving 100% ZEV sales by 2035, including interim targets of at least 20% by 2026 and at least 60% by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of annual new ZEV sales, these targets would translate to around 395,000 new ZEV sales in 2026, a total of 1.2 million new ZEV sales in 2030, and 2 million new ZEV sales in 2035, the government says.

“Several federal, provincial, and territorial government actions are helping to drive this transition, including through ZEV and GHG emissions standards, purchase incentives, and investments in charging infrastructure,” according to the government.

The provinces of British Columbia and Quebec already have EV sales mandates. The new regulation will be nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada still has a long way to go to reach the first threshold of 20% EV sales by 2026.

Canada’s EV sales jumped by 30% year over year in the first half of 2022, but the country is lagging behind the other developed economies in terms of EV uptake. 

According to data cited by The Canadian Press, EV sales, including fully-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, accounted for only 7.2% of new car registrations in Canada in the first half of 2022. EV sales represented just 5.2% of all new car sales last year. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Looming Deep Freeze Sends U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

Next Post

Octopus Energy Faces Legal Challenges After Rival Takeover

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?

 Alt text

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com