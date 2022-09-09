Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 15 hours Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 43 mins "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

The European Central Bank Won’t Provide Financing For Energy Firms

U.S. Solar Bottlenecks Are Causing A Resurgence In Coal

Record High Gas Prices Could Be Bullish For Oil

The European Central Bank Won’t Provide Financing For Energy Firms

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 09, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The European Central Bank will not give short-term financing to European energy firms struggling through the energy crisis, sky-high prices, and margin calls on the derivatives markets, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.   

“As far as the ECB is concerned, and the national central banks of the Eurosystem, of course we stand ready to provide liquidity to banks, not to energy utility firms,” Lagarde said at a news conference in Prague today, as carried by Bloomberg.

“In this current, very volatile environment, it’s important that fiscal measures be put in place to provide liquidity to solvent energy-market participants, in particular utility firms,” the ECB chief added.

Europe’s energy firms, for their part, are estimated to be facing margin calls of a total of $1.5 trillion in the derivatives market. Many of these firms will need policy support to cover those calls amid wild swings and skyrocketing gas and power prices. The $1.5-trillion estimate is even “conservative”, Helge Haugane, Equinor’s senior vice president for gas and power, told Bloomberg earlier this week.

Liquidity at energy firms is drying up as many companies have struggled to meet their margin calls on the energy derivatives market.

Some countries in the EU have already decided to set up funds to avoid a collapse of their energy derivatives markets. For example, Finland and Sweden have laid out plans to support their energy companies trading in the electricity derivatives markets, looking to avoid a “Lehman Brothers” event in their respective energy industries and financial systems. 

“This has had the ingredients for a kind of a Lehman Brothers of energy industry,” Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Mika Lintila, said on Sunday, as carried by Reuters, commenting on the energy crisis in Europe.

The EU energy ministers are meeting today to discuss measures to help alleviate the crisis for households and businesses. The European Commission plans to propose a mandatory target for the EU to cut power consumption at peak hours. They are also planning a revenue cap for electricity producers and fossil fuel companies.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

