Europe’s Newest Nuclear Reactor Eases Finland’s Power Problems

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.18 +2.64 +3.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.85 +2.70 +3.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.80 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.957 +0.042 +0.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.405 +0.059 +2.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.74 -2.94 -3.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.405 +0.059 +2.50%

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.05 -4.45 -4.86%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.64 -5.20 -5.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.26 -0.93 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.98 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.06 -0.84 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.65 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

The European Central Bank Won’t Provide Financing For Energy Firms

The United States has announced…

China could see its first…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Europe’s Newest Nuclear Reactor Eases Finland’s Power Problems

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 09, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

The newest nuclear reactor in Europe, the Olkiluoto 3 plant unit (OL3), exceeded the landmark 1,000-megawatt power mark on Friday, easing the strain on Finland’s electricity grid, Bloomberg reports.

The unit, which became earlier this week the single largest electricity generation unit in Finland by capacity when it was raised to 951 MW, has been in a test production mode over the past weeks.

The plant unit was connected to the national grid in March 2022. After the test production phase, regular electricity production is expected to start in December 2022, operator Teollisuuden Voima Oyj says.

According to the company, OL3 electricity production would cover around 14% of Finland’s electricity demand and reduce the country’s electricity imports by about 60%.

During the test phase earlier this week, the newest nuclear reactor unit in Europe failed to reach the 1,000 MW threshold and failed, thus forcing Finland to fire up two fossil fuel-powered backup plants in order to maintain grid balance and avoid power shortages.

The situation occurred due to “a lack of production and adjustment capacity,” the Finnish grid operator, Fingrid, said on Thursday.

Last month, the grid operator warned that Finland should be prepared for possible power outages this winter in case of shortfalls in electricity supply, in yet another warning of an energy crunch in Europe after gas supplies from Russia were curtailed.

“The war in Europe and the exceptional situation on the energy market have increased uncertainties related to the availability of electricity. As a result of the great uncertainties, Finns should be prepared for power outages caused by possible electricity shortages this coming winter,” Fingrid said at the end of August.

Exceptional circumstances and a return to oil-fired power plants across Europe are only set to become more frequent after the recent cut-off of all Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany and the coming winter and peak heating demand in Europe.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

