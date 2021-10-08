World’s Top LNG Exporter Qatar: Gas Prices Have Hit Unhealthy Level

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.68 +1.38 +1.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.93 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.625 -0.052 -0.92%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.488 +0.028 +1.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 +0.033 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 76.40 -1.03 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 +0.033 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.14 -3.06 -3.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.30 -3.03 -3.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.14 +0.75 +0.98%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 80.55 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.70 +0.48 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.69 +0.50 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.85 +0.80 +1.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.60 +0.82 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.30 +0.87 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.70 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 76.40 +0.87 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.30 +0.97 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 77.30 +0.57 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.45 +1.12 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.18 -1.73 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.25 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 84.24 +0.87 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 16 hours Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 2 days Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 3 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 2 days This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 2 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

China’s Crude Oil Imports Dip In September

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

Europe and Asia are suffering…

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The natural gas boom has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

World’s Top LNG Exporter Qatar: Gas Prices Have Hit Unhealthy Level

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 08, 2021, 8:30 AM CDT

Natural gas prices have reached unhealthy levels for both producers and consumers, Saad al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Energy Minister and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, the world’s top LNG exporter, said on Thursday, a day after spot liquefied natural gas prices in Asia hit a new record high.

“While natural gas prices are an outcome of basic market fundamentals including supply and demand, the current price levels observed in global markets are unhealthy for both producers and consumers,” al-Kaabi said, as carried by Bloomberg, after a virtual dialogue with European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson today.  

Last month, al-Kaabi said on the sidelines of the Gastech industry conference in Dubai that the surging gas prices were partly the result of underinvestment in the industry, also driven by the attempts at fast energy transition.

“There’s a euphoria around the energy transition that’s forcing companies not to invest,” al-Kaabi said. 

“There is a huge demand from all our customers, and unfortunately we cannot cater for everybody. Unfortunately, in my view, this is due to the market not investing enough in the industry,” al-Kaabi said at the event in September, as carried by Reuters

Back then, when spot LNG prices in Asia were “only” $20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)—a record for September ahead of the winter heating season—the Qatari energy minister said he hoped the high prices wouldn’t last because they would not be good for consumers.

“We don’t want these high prices, we don’t think it is good for the consumers. We don’t want $2 and we don’t want $20, we want to have a reasonable price that is sustainable,” al-Kaabi told Reuters at the end of September.

This week, the worsening global energy crisis sent Asia’s spot LNG prices soaring by 40 percent on Wednesday, as a cargo for delivery into North Asia in November was priced at as much as $56/mmBtu—a record high that beat the previous record from last week of $34.52/mmBtu.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Overlooked Oil And Gas Stocks Are Making Hedge Funds Major Money

Next Post

Tesla Moves Its HQ To The Lone Star State

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

 Alt text

Is Oil Really Doomed?

 Alt text

Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com