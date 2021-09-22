The Natural Gas Crisis Is A Much-Needed Reality Check

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.39 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.778 -0.027 -0.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 24 mins 2.220 +0.008 +0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.130 +0.006 +0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.68 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Mars US 44 mins 70.28 +1.14 +1.65%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.130 +0.006 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 72.98 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 74.18 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 70.22 +1.93 +2.83%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 75.21 +1.88 +2.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 75.19 +1.74 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 74.64 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.68 +0.21 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 58.44 +0.35 +0.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 69.49 +0.35 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 70.89 +0.35 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 67.59 +0.35 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 65.99 +0.35 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 65.99 +0.35 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 67.34 +0.35 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 69.09 +0.35 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 66.09 +0.35 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 62.50 +1.75 +2.88%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.86 -1.37 -1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 66.18 +1.67 +2.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 70.13 +1.67 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 70.13 +1.67 +2.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -1.50 -2.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.00 -1.41 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 1 day Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 4 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 23 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 17 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 3 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.

Breaking News:

World’s Largest Oil Trader Teams Up With Buffett-Backed EV Maker

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Rethink Its Middle East Strategy

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Rethink Its Middle East Strategy

The U.S. ignorance vis-a-vis the…

Oil Prices Under Pressure From China's Evergrande Crisis

Oil Prices Under Pressure From China's Evergrande Crisis

The potential implosion of China's…

Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide

Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide

The health and wellness sector…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Natural Gas Crisis Is A Much-Needed Reality Check

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 22, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Gastech, the first major in-person industry event since the pandemic started, couldn’t have happened at a better time to show that despite the push toward renewable energy, natural gas will continue to play a key role in keeping consumers warm and industries operating.  As energy ministers of major gas-producing nations and top executives of the world’s largest gas companies and commodity traders gathered in Dubai for the start of Gastech this week, natural gas prices in Europe continued to surge amid a very tight market. 

Demand is surging ahead of the winter heating season, but gas stocks are at multi-year lows, and supply cannot catch up with demand. Weather in northern Europe in recent weeks has reduced wind power generation, forcing utilities to turn to more gas and even coal - despite the EU’s green ambitions - to keep the lights on and industrial activities running. Consumers are feeling the pinch, and so are industries, some of which are curtailing operations. The gas and power price spikes threaten to knock back the post-COVID recovery in European economies.  

Governments are forced to intervene to help lower-income consumers and smaller power providers, and all political leaders are wary of higher energy costs for consumers (voters).

Norway, Europe’s second-largest gas supplier after Russia, will boost deliveries this winter season, as Equinor was allowed to raise gas exports from the Oseberg and Troll fields. But Russia is not rushing to book additional capacity via Ukraine, leaving the European gas market very tight. 

Related: Oil Rebounds On U.S.-China Call Europe’s push for greener energy sources is the right thing to do, but not by putting the cart before the horse, according to Claudio Descalzi, CEO at Italy’s oil and gas major Eni. 

“You cannot cut supply without also reducing demand,” Descalzi told the Financial Times.  

“This is not something that is for a limited time, it’s structural,” the executive told FT, referring to the gas price spike. 

Investment in supply is needed and will be needed in the future, regardless of calls for no more investment in fossil fuels, according to the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, Qatar, and to the head of OPEC. 

At the Gastech conference, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said that even in the energy transition, “predictable investment in the oil and gas sector is required to address increasing global energy needs.” 

The jump in natural gas prices is the market’s reaction to the push toward renewable energy sources, Barkindo told CNBC’s Dan Murphy at Gastech. 

“I have talked about a new premium that is emerging in the energy markets that I term the transition premium,” Barkindo said. 

OPEC’s chief noted that emotions have overtaken facts in the rush to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

“Emotions have overtaken industry facts,” Barkindo said on a panel at Gastech, as carried by Bloomberg

Related: The Top Two Commodities To Watch In The Short Term

“How do we change this narrative, because we’re losing it? Civil society and climate activists have taken over the space. Activist shareholders have held the industry nearly to ransom,” OPEC’s secretary-general added. 

The surging gas prices are partly the result of underinvestment in the industry, also driven by the attempts at fast energy transition, according to Saad al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Energy Minister and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, the world’s top LNG exporter. 

“There’s a euphoria around the energy transition that’s forcing companies not to invest,” al-Kaabi said. 

“There is a huge demand from all our customers, and unfortunately we cannot cater for everybody. Unfortunately, in my view, this is due to the market not investing enough in the industry,” al-Kaabi said on the sidelines of Gastech, as carried by Reuters

As the low wind power generation in Europe has shown this year, renewable energy cannot replace fossil fuels overnight, and investment in natural gas will be necessary for years to come in order to avert the next gas crisis.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Conoco CEO: Oil Demand To Rebound To Pre-Pandemic Level By Early 2022

Next Post

Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide
Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision

Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision
Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices

Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices
Washington's Attack On Oil And Gas May Backfire

Washington's Attack On Oil And Gas May Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com