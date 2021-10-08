Tesla Moves Its HQ To The Lone Star State

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.68 +1.38 +1.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.93 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.625 -0.052 -0.92%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.488 +0.028 +1.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 +0.033 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 76.40 -1.03 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 +0.033 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.14 -3.06 -3.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.30 -3.03 -3.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.14 +0.75 +0.98%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 80.55 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.70 +0.48 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.69 +0.50 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.85 +0.80 +1.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.60 +0.82 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.30 +0.87 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.70 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 76.40 +0.87 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.30 +0.97 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 77.30 +0.57 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.45 +1.12 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.18 -1.73 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.25 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 84.24 +0.87 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 16 hours Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 2 days Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 3 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 2 days This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 2 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

China’s Crude Oil Imports Dip In September

Oil Markets On Edge As OPEC+ Meeting Approaches

Oil Markets On Edge As OPEC+ Meeting Approaches

After charging to $80 per…

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil prices extended losses on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Moves Its HQ To The Lone Star State

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 08, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Tesla is moving its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas, Elon Musk said at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders held virtually in the new Austin Gigafactory.

“I’m excited to announce that we’re moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” Tesla’s chief executive said.

Tesla is the latest major company moving headquarters out of California, which has high taxes and high living costs, to Texas, which has less overbearing regulations and cheaper labor costs.

Musk himself moved to Texas from California in December 2020, saying that California has been “taking for granted” its position as a hotbed for tech talent. Musk is also focused on working on his SpaceX company, which has a launch site in south Texas known as Starbase.

Last year during the lockdowns in the United States, Tesla and the state of California were in a bitter dispute over the reopening of the Fremont factory during the lockdown. Tesla reopened its factory in violation of a shutdown order issued by the health authorities of Alameda County, and Musk threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters out of California to Texas or Nevada.

Despite moving Tesla’s headquarters to Texas, the electric vehicle (EV) maker is not “leaving” California, where it plans to significantly increase production in its Fremont factory.

However, the Fremont Gigafactory is “jammed” and not all potential employers and contractors can afford housing in California, Musk said.

After news broke that Tesla is moving to Texas, Austin mayor Steve Adler tweeted “We welcome Tesla home! It's a tech company that creates the clean-manufacturing, middle-skill jobs Austin needs. We’re one of the safest big cities, with a strong innovative, entrepreneurial, environmentally-focused culture.”

“This is a major strategic move for Tesla that makes a ton of sense,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, as carried by Austin American-Statesman. “The tea leaves were there for Tesla to make this move and it’s a huge feather in the cap for Austin,” Ives added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

World’s Top LNG Exporter Qatar: Gas Prices Have Hit Unhealthy Level

Next Post

China’s Crude Oil Imports Dip In September

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

 Alt text

Is Oil Really Doomed?

 Alt text

Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com