Graph up Marine 1 day 86.53 +2.52 +3.00%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.78 +2.64 +3.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.09 +3.29 +3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 679 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.47 +3.03 +3.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 90.87 +3.22 +3.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.87 +3.22 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.78 +3.10 +3.50%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 132 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.48 +3.59 +5.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 88.53 +3.59 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 86.78 +3.59 +4.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.28 +3.59 +4.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 78.88 +3.59 +4.77%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 78.88 +3.59 +4.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 81.48 +3.59 +4.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 88.13 +3.59 +4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 79.38 +3.59 +4.74%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.61 +3.59 +4.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.96 +3.59 +4.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

World’s Biggest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Producing Power  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

The world’s largest offshore wind farm, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in UK waters, has achieved first power and started sending electricity to the UK national grid, the developers of the project said on Tuesday, hailing the major milestone at the offshore wind farm whose construction continues.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, with a total capacity of 3.6 gigawatts (GW), is being constructed in UK waters 130 kilometers (81 miles) off the coast of Yorkshire and in three 1.2 GW phases known as Dogger Bank A, B, and C.

The project developers are UK’s SSE Renewables in a joint venture with Norway’s energy major Equinor and Vårgrønn, a joint venture of Eni Plenitude and HitecVision.

“A renewable mega-project like Dogger Bank constitutes an industrial wind hub in the heart of the North Sea, playing a major role in the UK’s ambitions for offshore wind and supporting its net zero ambitions,” Equinor’s chief executive Anders Opedal said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “Offshore wind is critical to generating renewable, efficient energy that can power British homes from British seas.”

While the UK and the developers hailed the power milestone at the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, the current regulatory and business landscape for offshore wind faces headwinds in the UK and globally.

Last month’s UK renewables tender was a flop for the offshore wind industry—not a single offshore wind bid featured in the auction despite the fact that a record number of renewable energy capacity projects were awarded government funding.  

In July, a large UK project was canceled due to surging costs and challenging market conditions pressuring new developments. Vattenfall will not proceed with the development of the 1.4-GW Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project as the industry has seen cost increases by up to 40%, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, developers in the U.S. are seeking looser requirements for tax credits to make projects economically feasible.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

