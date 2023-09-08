UK Renewable Auction Fails To Attract A Single Offshore Wind Bid

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.33 +0.46 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.48 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.58 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 +0.045 +1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.676 +0.053 +2.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.30 +0.86 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.676 +0.053 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 8 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 8 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 8 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 647 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 8 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 8 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.30 +0.86 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 100 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 68.77 -0.67 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 89.02 -0.67 -0.75%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 87.27 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 83.62 -0.67 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 82.72 -0.67 -0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 91.27 -0.67 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.77 +0.85 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 92.76 +1.33 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.42 +0.85 +1.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.00 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UK Renewable Auction Fails To Attract A Single Offshore Wind Bid

Has The Oil Rally Run Out Of Fuel?

Has The Oil Rally Run Out Of Fuel?

Crude oil has broken out…

Natural Gas Stands To Win As Offshore Wind Takes A Hit

Natural Gas Stands To Win As Offshore Wind Takes A Hit

The ongoing commoditization of offshore…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Renewable Auction Fails To Attract A Single Offshore Wind Bid

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 08, 2023, 6:00 AM CDT

Despite the fact that a record number of renewable energy capacity projects were awarded government funding in the UK’s latest clean energy auction, not a single offshore wind bid featured in the tender in another blow to Britain’s offshore wind ambitions.

A record number of 95 onshore wind, solar, and tidal stream projects in Scotland, England, and Wales won allocations in the fifth Contracts for Difference (CfD) round, for a total of 3.7 gigawatts (GW) of future renewable energy capacity.

“While offshore and floating offshore wind do not feature in this year’s allocation, this is in line with similar results in countries including Germany and Spain, as a result of the global rise in inflation and the impact on supply chains which presented challenges for projects participating in this round,” the UK government said.

The UK is committed to its ambition of securing 50 GW of offshore wind capacity and 5 GW of floating offshore wind by 2030, up from 14 GW total offshore wind capacity now.

In this round for clean power contracts, up to 5 GW of offshore wind was eligible to compete. This could have powered nearly 8 million homes a year and saved consumers $2.5 billion (£2 billion) a year compared to the cost of electricity from gas, RenewableUK association said.

“However, offshore wind projects did not bid into the auction as a result of the maximum price being set too low,” the industry body noted.

Commenting on the results, RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail said “Industry has warned that rising costs should have been properly priced into this auction. If the UK isn’t offering prices that allow investors to make a return, they will simply invest elsewhere.”

In a sign of the more difficult offshore wind conditions, Swedish utility Vattenfall said in July it was halting the development of a major offshore wind power project in the UK due to surging costs and challenging market conditions pressuring new developments.

Vattenfall will not proceed with the development of the 1.4-GW Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project as the industry has seen cost increases by up to 40%, the company said.

In a response to the latest UK auction results today, RenewableUK’s Executive Director for Policy and Engagement, Ana Musat, said,

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urgently need Government to provide reassurance that next year’s auction round will offer investable parameters, and that in the longer term a joined-up strategy for maximising the potential of the offshore wind sector is developed.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alberta Launches First Lithium Extraction Project

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com