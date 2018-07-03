Market Intelligence
  • 8 minutes Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 16 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 25 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 2 hours Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 1 hour What Happens if US Pulls Out of WTO?
  • 19 hours Canada Hits $13 BN Of US Goods With New Tariffs
  • 5 mins Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 10 hours Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 10 hours Pound And Euro Fall Again, Dollar Strength Hits EM
  • 10 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 5 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 2 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 12 mins Obrador Wins in Mexico
  • 1 day Geopolitics and Russia The Ignored Scandal
  • 17 hours are we looking at yet another million barrel /day decline in production?
  • 17 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?

World Bank Backs Egypt To Become Regional Oil, Gas Trading Hub

This Country Just Started Pumping Oil For The First Time Ever

This Country Just Started Pumping Oil For The First Time Ever

The East-African country of Ethiopia…

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

U.S. households are feeling the…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

World Bank Backs Egypt To Become Regional Oil, Gas Trading Hub

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 03, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT offshore platform

The World Bank supports Egypt’s efforts to be a regional oil and gas trading hub, as several new gas projects started up recently in the Mediterranean country, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum said on Monday.

World Bank Executive Director Merza Hasan is visiting Egypt and holding talks with Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla on cooperation between the World Bank and the oil and gas sector in Egypt.

The officials discussed oil and gas projects to which the World Bank is contributing and talked about boosting cooperation with the bank for new investment opportunities, Egyptian media report, quoting a statement by the petroleum ministry.

Following the start-up of the giant gas field Zohr, Egypt has become an important player in the Mediterranean. Zohr, discovered by Eni in 2015, plays a key role in helping Egypt to avoid the need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the Italian oil and gas major.

Last month, Egypt issued what is likely to be its last LNG import tender, and could begin exports early in 2019, El-Molla told Bloomberg. The June tender was for Egypt’s third-quarter gas needs, and it might not need to import LNG for the fourth quarter and onwards, the minister said.

“I don’t think there will be more tenders beyond this, I think this is it,” El-Molla told Bloomberg. “Local production should cover our needs.”

Related: How Important Are Egypt’s Gas Discoveries?

Thanks to recent field start-ups, Egypt is ready to become a key exporter of oil and gas in the region and beyond, Ahmed Heikal, chairman and founder of investment firm Qalaa Holdings, told CNBC in April.

“Gas discoveries and infrastructure, as far as the LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminals in Idku and Damietta, those two have meant that Egypt is ready to perform a very important role as a hub for energy, especially gas exports,” Heikal said.

In April, Egypt’s minister El-Molla said that his country was aiming to attract around US$10 billion in oil and gas investments in the 2018/2019 fiscal year that begins in July.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

