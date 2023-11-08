Woodside Expects Global LNG Demand Growth To Continue

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.54 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.90 -0.71 -0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.48 -0.37 -0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.147 +0.007 +0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Mars US 5 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.63 -1.76 -2.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.06 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.19 -3.23 -3.69%
Graph down Basra Light 708 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.84 -3.41 -3.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.81 -3.71 -4.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 161 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 49.37 -3.45 -6.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.52 -3.45 -4.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.77 -3.45 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.52 -3.45 -4.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 63.87 -3.45 -5.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 63.87 -3.45 -5.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 64.87 -3.45 -5.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 72.27 -3.45 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.87 -3.45 -5.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.05 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.35 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Wasting money down under
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Woodside Expects Global LNG Demand Growth To Continue

Tesla's €25,000 EV Set For Berlin Production

Tesla's €25,000 EV Set For Berlin Production

Tesla is reportedly planning to…

China’s Strategic Export Control Upends Rare Earth Markets

China’s Strategic Export Control Upends Rare Earth Markets

China's decision to limit graphite…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Woodside Expects Global LNG Demand Growth To Continue

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 08, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

Global LNG demand will continue to grow in the foreseeable future, driven by Asia’s rising consumption, the need for security of energy supply, and decarbonization, Australia’s major Woodside Energy Group said on Wednesday.

“The world’s demand for Woodside’s products is expected to be resilient in the coming decades as populations and economies grow, with our target markets in Asia driving primary energy demand,” Woodside chief executive officer Meg O’Neill said on the company’s investor briefing day.

“Growth in demand for LNG in particular is expected to continue as buyers seek to secure supplies to support renewables in the power mix as they decarbonise. Woodside’s LNG-weighted portfolio is well suited to capitalise on that demand,” O’Neill added.

Woodside is currently executing three major projects—the Sangomar oil project in Senegal, Scarborough LNG in Australia, and Trion in Mexico.

At Scarborough, Woodside works with the offshore regulator and other stakeholders to progress secondary environmental approvals and targets first LNG cargo in 2026.

“Once operational, Scarborough would be among the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG when delivered into north Asia,” Woodside’s O’Neill said.

At Sangomar, the company is targeting first oil in the middle of 2024 and will produce a crude blend that is well suited to European refineries, the executive added.

At Trion in Mexico, Woodside aims to begin production in 2028, having recently received approval of the field development plan from the Mexican regulator.

Woodside and many other energy companies bet on long-term demand for oil and natural gas. Their view is in contrast with a recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which expects demand for all three fossil fuels – oil, coal, and natural gas – to peak before the end of this decade

While industry executives expect a part of Europe’s gas demand to have been lost for good during the energy crisis last year, they do not see demand in Asia slackening anytime soon, and certainly not before 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian ESPO Crude Oil Is Now Trading At A Discount To Brent

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com