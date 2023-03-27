Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

Wind Industry To Install Record New Capacity By 2027

By Michael Kern - Mar 27, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

A new report from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) has revealed that policies have set the scene for accelerated deployment of onshore and offshore wind, with the industry expected to install 136 GW a year to 2027.

The report found that policy support continues to be the main driver of wind power development, with countries around the world setting ambitious targets for renewable energy sources such as wind. This includes state policies that offer incentives and tax credits for producers and consumers, making wind energy more affordable.

The United States is emerging as a leader in clean energy policy, with New York State leading the way in offshore wind energy development. The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced new actions to expand U.S. offshore wind energy, including a goal to deploy 15 GW of installed floating offshore wind capacity by 2035—enough clean energy to power over five million homes.

Texas is a leader in wind power production, with the Lone Star State producing more than any other state in the U.S. Wind energy has become an increasingly important part of Texas' energy portfolio, as it provides clean and renewable electricity to millions of Texans.

Wind power technology is also continuing to develop, focusing on increasing productivity and lowering costs. This will help make it an even more attractive option for countries looking to reduce their reliance on non-renewable sources of energy.

The GWEC report highlights how important it is for governments around the world to continue investing in renewable sources of energy if they are serious about reducing emissions and tackling climate change. With record levels of new capacity set to be installed by 2027, now is the time for governments everywhere to take action and ensure that we can all benefit from this clean source of electricity in the future.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

