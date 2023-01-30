Why Texas Should Lead The Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 54 mins 84.90 -1.76 -2.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.40 -1.77 -2.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.689 +0.012 +0.45%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.499 -0.090 -3.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.31 +0.84 +0.99%
Chart Mars US 41 mins 75.30 -1.78 -2.31%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.499 -0.090 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 427 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.31 +0.84 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.43 -1.33 -2.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.83 -1.33 -1.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.08 -1.33 -1.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.23 -1.33 -1.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 73.93 -1.33 -1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.93 -1.33 -1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.23 -1.33 -1.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.18 -1.33 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.53 -1.33 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 72.51 -0.65 -0.89%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 -0.65 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 -0.65 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.09 -1.33 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 17 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Texas Breaks Natural Gas Production Record

5 Clean Energy Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Earnings Season

5 Clean Energy Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Earnings Season

Energy has been outperforming the…

A Watershed Moment For Turkey

A Watershed Moment For Turkey

Turkey's upcoming elections in May…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Texas Should Lead The Energy Transition

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 30, 2023, 2:00 AM CST

Texas could be a leader in the energy transition to a low-carbon energy system, according to the director of the new University of Houston Energy Transition Institute.

“Oil and natural gas have an important role, supplying energy today and clean energy tomorrow,” Joe Powell, an oil industry veteran, told the Midland Reporter-Telegram in an interview. “The oil and gas supplied today will help decarbonize power applications.”

According to Powell, know-how is one reason why Texas would be an ideal leader of the energy transition. It knows to develop complex energy infrastructure and it can share this know-how with other states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas also has experience with, for instance, sequestering and recycling carbon dioxide in applications such as enhanced oil recovery, the official said. This could help Texas market its oil and gas as responsibly sourced, Powell added.

“It’s incredibly important to tighten on emissions, eliminate some pneumatic controllers and supply certified responsibly sourced energy,” he explained. “I encourage the Texas industry to get on top of that and show the world we can provide responsibly sourced energy. There’s no reason Texas can’t be the leader in providing that energy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hydrogen is another area with significant growth potential in Texas, according to Powell, who sees the state becoming a major clean hydrogen hub in the future as well as an ammonia production center.

Texas produces over 5 million barrels of oil daily as well as over 35 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The state also has the biggest wind power capacity, with output from this capacity accounting for almost a quarter of the state’s energy mix.

“The first directive for the energy economy is to decarbonize the grid first. Power first then make fuels. That’s different from where we’ve made fuel first then electricity,” Powell told the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Baker Hughes Sent Oil And Gas Drilling Equipment To Russia From Scotland

Next Post

BP Believes Oil Demand Will Peak Near 2030 As Shift To Renewables Accelerates

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030

 Alt text

The Global Energy Crisis Is Redrawing Geopolitical Maps
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com