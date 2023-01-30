Baker Hughes Sent Oil And Gas Drilling Equipment To Russia From Scotland

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.93 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 59 mins 84.90 -1.76 -2.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.40 -1.77 -2.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.691 +0.014 +0.52%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.499 -0.090 -3.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.31 +0.84 +0.99%
Chart Mars US 46 mins 75.30 -1.78 -2.31%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.499 -0.090 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 427 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.31 +0.84 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.43 -1.33 -2.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.83 -1.33 -1.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.08 -1.33 -1.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.23 -1.33 -1.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 73.93 -1.33 -1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.93 -1.33 -1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.23 -1.33 -1.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.18 -1.33 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.53 -1.33 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 72.51 -0.65 -0.89%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 -0.65 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 -0.65 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.09 -1.33 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 17 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Texas Breaks Natural Gas Production Record

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

A major energy outage struck…

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Baker Hughes Sent Oil And Gas Drilling Equipment To Russia From Scotland

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 30, 2023, 1:02 AM CST

Baker Hughes, the multinational oilfield services giant, sent oil and gas drilling equipment to Russia from Scotland despite calls from the Scottish government for businesses in the country to stop trade with Russia, the Scottish Herald reported.

Citing documents revealed by a journalism co-operative called The Ferret, the Herald reported that Baker Hughes had filed with the Russian customs office 21 million pounds worth of import registrations in September last year, which is equal to some $26 million.

In the meantime, The Herald noted, Baker Hughes has received 4.9 million pounds, or about $6.07 million, from the Scottish government in the form of grants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no suggestion that the business broke the law or any international trade sanctions, but the transaction still went ahead in spite of the Scottish Government’s appeal,” the report also said.

The equipment was purchased for the Arctic LNG 2 project led by Novatek. The project counted TotalEnergies among its shareholders but the French supermajor sold its stake last year amid the exodus of energy companies from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the exodus, Novatek increased its shipments of LNG to Europe last year, by 13.5 percent to 14.65 million tons, amid a sharp reduction in pipeline flows from Russia following a barrage of sanctions coming from the European Union.

Baker Hughes, meanwhile, was not in a rush to exit its Russian business altogether. At first, it said it would suspend new investments in its Russian operations but did not say it would up and leave.

It was later in the year, in August, that the major said it had agreed to sell its Russian business to its local management. The transaction was finalized in November. Fellow oil field services major Schlumberger also sold its Russian business to its local management.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

Next Post

Why Texas Should Lead The Energy Transition

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030

 Alt text

The Global Energy Crisis Is Redrawing Geopolitical Maps
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com