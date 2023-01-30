BP Believes Oil Demand Will Peak Near 2030 As Shift To Renewables Accelerates

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 77.90 -1.78 -2.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 29 mins 85.59 -1.07 -1.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.15 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 2.677 -0.172 -6.04%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.499 -0.090 -3.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.31 +0.84 +0.99%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 75.30 -1.78 -2.31%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.499 -0.090 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 427 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.31 +0.84 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.43 -1.33 -2.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.83 -1.33 -1.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.08 -1.33 -1.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.23 -1.33 -1.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 73.93 -1.33 -1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.93 -1.33 -1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.23 -1.33 -1.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.18 -1.33 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.53 -1.33 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 72.51 -0.65 -0.89%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 -0.65 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 -0.65 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.09 -1.33 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 17 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Texas Breaks Natural Gas Production Record

Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector

Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector

According to a recent Wood…

Banks Haven’t Lost Their Appetite For Fossil Fuels Just Yet

Banks Haven’t Lost Their Appetite For Fossil Fuels Just Yet

Big banks are still pumping…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Believes Oil Demand Will Peak Near 2030 As Shift To Renewables Accelerates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 30, 2023, 3:40 AM CST

Global oil demand is expected to peak between the late 2020s and early 2030s as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is accelerating investment in clean energy and governments are looking to bolster energy security with higher shares of renewables in the energy mix, BP said on Monday.

In one of the most closely-watched industry reports, the BP Energy Outlook 2023 with projections through 2050 says that oil demand falls over the outlook in all three scenarios as use in road transportation declines.

“Global oil demand plateaus over the next 10 years or so before declining over the rest of the outlook, driven in part by the falling use of oil in road transport as vehicles become more efficient and are increasingly fuelled by alternative energy sources,” BP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the “New Momentum” scenario, BP’s one of three scenarios in the outlook reflecting “the current broad trajectory” of energy systems, global oil demand remains close to the current 100 million bpd by the end of this decade and drops to around 93 million bpd in 2035. The “Accelerated” scenario projects oil demand at 91 million bpd in 2030 and 80 million bpd in 2035, while the “Net Zero” scenario sees demand dropping to 85 million bpd in 2030, and further down to 70 million bpd by 2035.

The prospects for natural gas depend on the speed of the energy transition, according to BP’s outlook, which sees LNG trade growing in the near term, but the outlook becoming more uncertain after 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scenarios in Outlook 2023 have been updated to take account of the war, as well as of the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, BP’s chief economist Spencer Dale said.

“Most importantly, the desire of countries to bolster their energy security by reducing their dependency on imported energy – dominated by fossil fuels – and instead have access to more domestically produced energy – much of which is likely to come from renewables and other non-fossil energy sources – suggests that the war is likely to accelerate the pace of the energy transition,” Dale said.

He also noted that “The scale of the economic and social disruptions over the past year associated with the loss of just a fraction of the world’s fossil fuels has also highlighted the need for the transition away from hydrocarbons to be orderly‎.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Why Texas Should Lead The Energy Transition

Next Post

Turkey To Host A Natural Gas Summit In February

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030

 Alt text

The Global Energy Crisis Is Redrawing Geopolitical Maps
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com