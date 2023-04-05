White House Will Work With All Oil Producers To Ensure Low Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.13 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.51 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.135 +0.029 +1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 +0.080 +2.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 79.11 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 +0.080 +2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.17 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.21 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.78 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 492 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.60 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.22 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.97 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.46 +0.29 +0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.86 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.11 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.26 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.26 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 85.21 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 74.56 +0.29 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.24 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 10 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 10 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 8 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 4 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

China Considers Prohibiting Exports Of Rare Earth Magnet Technology To The U.S.

Lower Natural Gas Price Is Not All Good News For Europe

Lower Natural Gas Price Is Not All Good News For Europe

In a market with stronger…

Net-Zero Divide In Oil And Gas Financing Deepens

Net-Zero Divide In Oil And Gas Financing Deepens

The financial world is increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

White House Will Work With All Oil Producers To Ensure Low Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 05, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

The White House on Tuesday promised to work with all crude oil producers and others to ensure lower prices for the American people as the OPEC+ group surprised markets with a 1.6 million barrel-per-day production cut.

“We’ll continue to work with all producers and consumers to ensure energy markets, support economic growth and lower prices for the American producers,” Jean-Pierre said in a reiteration of the Administration’s stance.

The price of WTI has shot up to $80 per barrel, a more than $7 per barrel increase over last week’s prices as OPEC+ shocked the market with a sizable voluntary cut from some of its members that will start in May and run through the end of the year.

The move has prompted some analysts to predict a hastening of $100 oil with the supply curbs, but President Joe Biden said on Monday that “it’s not going to be as bad as you think.” 

Meanwhile, other analysts are predicting lower prices, interpreting OPEC’s production cuts as a sign that the group sees demand weakness ahead.

When asked about the Administration’s response to OPEC’s move to cut production, Jean-Pierre touted the Administration’s policies that helped to bring down oil and gasoline prices last year when WTI traded briefly above $120 per barrel in June, even when analysts were predicting higher prices. Gasoline prices, Jean-Pierre said, have fallen $1.50 per gallon.

Reporters asked Press Secretary Jean-Pierre to clarify what the President had meant when he said it wasn’t going to be as bad as we think, and why it wouldn’t be that bad.

“Analysts were wrong a year ago. We have the data to prove that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jean-Pierre refused to get into the hypothetical about what this summer will bring as relates to gasoline prices. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Hikes Crude Prices To Asia

Next Post

China Considers Prohibiting Exports Of Rare Earth Magnet Technology To The U.S.

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com