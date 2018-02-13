White House Proposes Sale Of Federal Power Assets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.27 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.75 +0.16 +0.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.619 +0.067 +2.63%
Mars US 19 hours 57.29 +0.09 +0.16%
Opec Basket 5 days 61.52 -1.17 -1.87%
Urals 2 days 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.38 -2.22 -3.49%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.38 -2.22 -3.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.93 -0.21 -0.33%
Mexican Basket 5 days 53.41 -1.53 -2.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.619 +0.067 +2.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.13 -0.70 -1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.63 -0.65 -1.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.51 -0.27 -0.46%
Basra Light 2 days 58.04 +0.13 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.37 -0.29 -0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.93 -0.21 -0.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.93 -0.21 -0.33%
Girassol 2 days 63.48 -0.21 -0.33%
Opec Basket 5 days 61.52 -1.17 -1.87%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.56 -0.03 -0.09%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.39 +9.19 +31.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.79 +3.09 +5.18%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.29 +0.24 +0.40%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.84 -0.56 -1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.69 -1.26 -2.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.49 -0.86 -1.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.69 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 61.38 -2.22 -3.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.36 -1.76 -2.70%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.70 +0.55 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.15 -1.95 -3.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.15 -1.95 -3.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.70 -1.95 -3.50%
Kansas Common 5 days 49.50 -2.00 -3.88%
Buena Vista 5 days 66.21 -1.95 -2.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Could Syria War Alliances Get Any More Complex?
  • 21 mins Trump announces "reciprocal tax" on imports
  • 23 hours South Africa's Cape Town Out of Water in 3 Months?
  • 2 hours Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 4 hours Interior to replace Obama rule on methane emissions
  • 17 hours Explosion cuts power in Puerto Rico
  • 20 hours Russian Scientists Arrested For Mining Bitcoin In Nuclear Weapons Lab
  • 6 hours What's more environmentally friendly? Oil or Bitcoin...
  • 2 hours What Can Push Oil to $40?
  • 17 hours Trump Unveils Long-awaited infrastructural Proposal
  • 11 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?
  • 1 day Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 23 hours Diplomacy On Display - Dialogue between N and S Korea
  • 21 hours Ex-Georgian Leader Saakashvili 'kidnapped' in Kiev!!
  • 23 hours Oil Prices Falling For Sixth Straight Day
  • 5 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22

Breaking News:

White House Proposes Sale Of Federal Power Assets

U.S. Shale Companies Are Ready To Expand

U.S. Shale Companies Are Ready To Expand

In the latest oil rally,…

Iraq Boosts Asian Oil Exports To New Record

Iraq Boosts Asian Oil Exports To New Record

OPEC’s no.2 has seen its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

White House Proposes Sale Of Federal Power Assets

By Irina Slav - Feb 13, 2018, 10:00 AM CST Norris Dam
The Trump administration has put forth a proposal to Congress to sell assets of federal power companies to state and local entities, or private businesses. The proposal is part of the White House’s plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.
 
The ability to divest some power transmission assets will give federal power companies such as the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Southwestern Power Administration, or the Western Area Power Administration, greater value, which in turn would lead to improved value for taxpayers, the plan goes.
 
This part of the infrastructure rebuilding plan, however, does not seem to sit well with the American Public Power Association. The public power company trade group said it was disappointed by the proposal, noting that the assets Trump wants power companies to be able to sell have been paid for by electricity customers.
 
One of the public power companies mentioned by the President, the Tennessee Valley Authority, issued a statement following the proposal, in which it said, “The TVA transmission assets described in the budget schedule include more than 16,000 miles of line paid for by the power customers of the Tennessee Valley over the past 85 years. The transmission system is an integral part of TVA’s power system, which has delivered power at 99.999 percent reliability for the past twenty years. TVA is also a major reliability coordinator for large sections of the U.S. power grid, helping ensure that America’s vital energy infrastructure runs safely and reliably every day.”
 
The company added that it does not receive any federal funds but is a self-funding organization that uses its annual revenues and public debt markets to finance its business, implying it would not need to resort to asset sales to bring value to its customers.
 
Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander also commented on the proposal, calling it a “looney idea,” but adding that it is not a new one but rather popular with different administrations: “This looney idea of selling TVA’s transmission lines seems to keep popping up regardless of who is president. It has zero chance of becoming law. When President Obama proposed this in 2013, all it did was undermine TVA’s credit, raise interest rates on its debt, and threaten to increase electric bills for 9 million Tennessee Valley ratepayers.”
 


Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Judge Deals Blow To Biggest Wind Project In U.S.

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bill Simpson on February 13 2018 said:
    Talk about a gift to the super rich. Buy a hydroelectric dam and sit back and collect the money until you are 6 feet under.
    Just stay away from the nukes. Something goes wrong there and you're bankrupt. Plus, solar is probably going to get cheaper and cheaper for about the next decade, or so due to advances in the technology. Eventually, solar will top out because the intensity of power in sunlight is finite. Thereafter, it will be advances in cutting the cost of producing the panels that will advance the industry. And battery technology could change everything.
    The Democrats will probably take over the House next year. They will probably block the sale of public assets to the rich. After all, they really, 'didn't build that'. We all did. Public property belongs to all of us, not to the highest bidder.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com