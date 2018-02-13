Norway’s $1-Trillion Fund Asked To Assess Aramco IPO Impact

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55 mins 59.19 -0.10 -0.17%
Brent Crude 13 mins 62.56 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.594 +0.042 +1.65%
Mars US 17 mins 57.09 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 17 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.594 +0.042 +1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.63 -0.50 -0.83%
Murban 17 hours 63.13 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 57.65 -0.86 -1.47%
Basra Light 17 hours 57.90 -0.14 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 62.45 -0.92 -1.45%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Girassol 17 hours 62.52 -0.96 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 33.56 -0.03 -0.09%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.39 +9.19 +31.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.79 +3.09 +5.18%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.29 +0.24 +0.40%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.84 -0.56 -1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.69 -1.26 -2.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.49 -0.86 -1.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.69 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.36 -1.76 -2.70%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.10 -2.60 -4.84%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.60 -0.10 -0.19%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.30 +0.09 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Could Syria War Alliances Get Any More Complex?
  • 1 hour Trump announces "reciprocal tax" on imports
  • 1 hour Interior to replace Obama rule on methane emissions
  • 1 day South Africa's Cape Town Out of Water in 3 Months?
  • 7 hours Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 21 hours Explosion cuts power in Puerto Rico
  • 4 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 1 day Russian Scientists Arrested For Mining Bitcoin In Nuclear Weapons Lab
  • 2 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 11 hours What's more environmentally friendly? Oil or Bitcoin...
  • 7 hours What Can Push Oil to $40?
  • 1 day Ex-Georgian Leader Saakashvili 'kidnapped' in Kiev!!
  • 22 hours Trump Unveils Long-awaited infrastructural Proposal
  • 16 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?
  • 1 day Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 1 day Diplomacy On Display - Dialogue between N and S Korea

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

The sudden drop in the…

Iranian President Orders Armed Forces To Divest All Energy Assets

Iranian President Orders Armed Forces To Divest All Energy Assets

Iran President Rouhani ordered his…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s $1-Trillion Fund Asked To Assess Aramco IPO Impact

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2018, 12:30 PM CST Aramco

Norway’s Finance Ministry sent a letter to Norges Bank on Tuesday, asking it to asses the impact that the planned listing of Saudi Aramco would have on the benchmark equity index of the world’s largest wealth fund, the Norges Bank-managed US$1-trillion Government Pension Fund Global (GFPG).  

The Norwegian Finance Ministry made the request to Norges Bank as part of the review process that will ultimately determine whether the world’s biggest wealth fund should continue to invest in energy stocks.

In a shock announcement in November last year, Norway’s wealth fund recommended the removal of oil and gas stocks—more than US$35 billion worth of shares—from the fund’s equity benchmark index to make Norway’s wealth and economy less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil and gas prices.

As part of the assessment of the investments, the Norwegian finance ministry appointed today an expert group to review whether the fund should invest in energy stocks. The fund’s stock investments in this sector accounts for around 4 percent of the total value of the Fund, or around US$38 billion (300 billion Norwegian crowns), the ministry said on Tuesday.  

Related: Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

Referring to Aramco, the finance ministry is asking Norges Bank to explain the impact that a listing of Saudi Aramco will have on the fund’s benchmark index. The reason for this is that Saudi Aramco—when it goes public—will own much larger petroleum reserves than oil firms that are currently listed, which will increase the risk from the return on those resources, according to the Norwegian finance ministry.

Saudi Arabia plans to list 5 percent of Aramco in the second half of this year, and if the Saudi valuation for the entire company of US$2 trillion stands, the Kingdom could reap as much as US$100 billion from selling 5 percent of its oil giant. Saudi officials continue to reaffirm that the listing is slated for the second half of 2018, dismissing media speculation about possible delays.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

White House Proposes Sale Of Federal Power Assets

Next Post

U.S. Debuts VLCC Exports From Louisiana Offshore Oil Port

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com