Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 72.44 -3.84 -5.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.329 -0.001 -0.05%

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.49 -4.71 -5.87%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.08 -4.17 -4.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.40 -2.68 -3.31%
Graph down Basra Light 365 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.10 -2.68 -3.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.85 -2.58 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 802 days 48.41 +0.19 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.99 +0.96 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.39 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.64 +0.96 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.79 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 72.79 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.74 +0.96 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.09 +0.96 +1.37%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

White House Changes Plan To Refill SPR At $70 Per Barrel

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 29, 2022, 2:00 PM CST

U.S. Energy Security Advisor Amos Hochstein said on Tuesday that the White House would look to refill the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves when oil prices were “consistently” at $70 per barrel, Bloomberg said.

In mid-October, the White House released a fact sheet that outlined the administration's intention to refill the SPR when oil prices were between $67 and $72 per barrel, following the President’s release of 180 million barrels from the SPR to help bring down the price of oil.

According to the White House statement at the time, the Administration was counting on its repurchase of crude oil helping to create some certainty around future crude oil demand, stimulating greater domestic oil production. The United States has added 15 oil-directed drilling rigs since that announcement was made.

Now, however, it seems that the Administration is walking back that plan by clarifying that its repurchase program would begin only when crude oil prices were $70 or below “consistently”.

Hochstein did not say how long prices would need to stay at the level before repurchasing would begin.

Oil prices have been experiencing significant volatility over the past month, with OPEC’s production plans, the EU’s price cap plan and export ban, China’s Covid struggles, and stagnating U.S. production at the center of the volatility.

The amount of crude oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has declined by 204.3 million barrels so far this year, with the current levels at just 389.1 million barrels—the lowest level since March 1984.

“Refining and refilling the reserve at $70 a barrel is a good price for companies and it’s a good price for the taxpayers, and it’s critical to our national security,” The White House said in October.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

