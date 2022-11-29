Xi: China Looks To Boost Energy Partnership With Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.84 +0.64 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 83.88 +0.85 +1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.63 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.111 -0.124 -1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.332 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.332 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 79.85 +4.36 +5.78%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 88.24 +4.16 +4.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 79.31 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 365 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 82.27 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 81.69 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 802 days 49.42 +1.01 +2.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 55.99 +0.96 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 79.39 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 77.64 +0.96 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 74.79 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 72.79 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 81.74 +0.96 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 71.09 +0.96 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 13 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Russian Hackers Target Dutch LNG Terminal

Russian Hackers Target Dutch LNG Terminal

Russian hackers appear to be…

No Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap As Deadline Looms

No Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap As Deadline Looms

The European Union has failed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Xi: China Looks To Boost Energy Partnership With Russia

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 29, 2022, 5:30 PM CST

China is ready to work for a closer partnership with Russia in the energy sector, Chinese President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Tuesday, days before the EU embargo on seaborne imports of Russian crude oil and the G7-EU price cap on Russia’s oil are set to enter into force next week.

“Energy cooperation is an important cornerstone of practical cooperation between China and Russia, and also a positive force for maintaining global energy security,” Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying in a letter to a China-Russia Energy Business Forum.

“Xi also said the Chinese side stands ready to join hands with Russia to push for clean and green energy development, and safeguard international energy security and the stability of industrial and supply chains, thereby making new contributions to the long-term, healthy and sustainable development of the global energy market,” Xinhua reported.

China is now the biggest outlet for Russia’s crude oil after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the EU bans and embargoes forced Moscow to re-route most of its crude exports to the biggest Asian buyers, China and India.

China’s energy imports from Russia, including coal, oil, and natural gas, have reached $60 billion since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, up from $35 billion in the same period of 2021.

China has become Russia’s biggest energy client alongside India, with both countries refusing to join the Western sanction push against Moscow and instead opting to continue doing business and forging closer political ties with Russia.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks that some Chinese buyers have become wary of purchasing spot Russian cargoes loading after December 5, waiting for details about the price cap and the potential consequences for buyers.

Still, China has no intention of joining any price cap mechanisms, and it is said to be demanding deep discounts from Russia for its crude. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Pipeline Oil Exports To China Flat So Far This Year

Next Post

NATO Chief Pledges To Back Ukraine 'For As Long As It Takes'

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com