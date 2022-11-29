NATO Chief Pledges To Back Ukraine 'For As Long As It Takes'

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.82 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 44 mins 83.88 +0.85 +1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.63 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.106 -0.129 -1.78%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.332 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.332 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 79.85 +4.36 +5.78%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 88.24 +4.16 +4.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 79.31 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 365 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 82.27 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 81.69 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 802 days 49.42 +1.01 +2.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 55.99 +0.96 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 79.39 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 77.64 +0.96 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 74.79 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 72.79 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 81.74 +0.96 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 71.09 +0.96 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 13 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Russian Hackers Target Dutch LNG Terminal

Russian Hackers Target Dutch LNG Terminal

Russian hackers appear to be…

How Russia Is Trying To Steal Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

How Russia Is Trying To Steal Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Russia is slowly but surely…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

NATO Chief Pledges To Back Ukraine 'For As Long As It Takes'

By RFE/RL staff - Nov 29, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has pledged the alliance's support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and has reiterated that the door to membership in the world's largest security organization remains open to all, including Kyiv.

Speaking in Bucharest on November 29 as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the other NATO foreign ministers gathered in Romania, Stoltenberg called on partners to step up aid for Ukraine, whose energy infrastructure has been devastated by a barrage of Russian attacks at the onset of the winter season.

"Our message from Bucharest is that NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down," Stoltenberg told a conference in the Romanian capital ahead of the ministerial meeting.

He added that the only way to get the right terms for negotiations with Moscow to begin would be for Ukraine to advance on the battlefield.

"To create the conditions for a lasting peace, which ensures that Ukraine prevails as an independent sovereign state, we must continue to provide military support to Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg separately told journalists that NATO allies will ramp up aid for Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin uses "winter as a weapon of war" because his forces are failing on the battlefield.

"We have delivered generators and spare parts, and the allies are helping to rebuild destroyed infrastructure," he said, adding that the Bucharest gathering would serve as a platform to drum up Western aid to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance's commitment to admitting new members, including Ukraine, without offering a precise date.

“NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg said.

“Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, he said, adding that Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next.

“We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "At the same time, the main focus now is on supporting Ukraine, ensuring that President Putin doesn’t win, but that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign nation in Europe.”

He also warned that Europe should brace for the arrival of more Ukrainians fleeing worsening conditions at home.

"We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe," as a result of Russia's "deliberate attack on critical services, heating, light, water, gas" in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also said that Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has not let the alliance forget other partners that face "Russian pressure, intimidation, and aggression" but actually made partnerships with such countries more important.

"That is why NATO foreign ministers will meet with their Ukrainian counterpart, as well as with Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia-Herzegovina. To address the challenges we face. And to enhance our support. For their resilience, political independence, and the modernization of their armed forces. So that they can better defend themselves. If they are safer, we will be more secure," Stoltenberg said.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Apache Reports Rare Disappointment In Suriname

Next Post

Germany Inks 15-Year LNG Deal With Qatar

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com