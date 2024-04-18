Get Exclusive Intel
White House Aims to Keep Gasoline Prices in Check

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT

In a bid to stabilize gas prices amid the upcoming summer driving season and Presidential election, the Biden administration wants to ensure that the United States remains on a steady economic course. White House economic adviser Lael Brainard emphasized the administration's commitment to maintaining gas prices within current ranges during a statement on Thursday, according to Reuters, without elaborating on how that would be achieved.

In the past, steps to keep gasoline prices in check included attempts to strong-arm OPEC/OPEC+ to boost crude oil production and selling off hundreds of millions of barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

With summer fast approaching, gas prices traditionally tend to rise due to increased demand for travel and transportation. However, concerns about potential spikes in prices ahead of this year's presidential election have prompted the administration to address the issue preemptively. Brainard's remarks underscore the administration's recognition of the importance of affordable fuel for American consumers and businesses—particularly in an election year.

The administration's focus on stabilizing gas prices aligns with broader efforts to support economic recovery and mitigate inflationary pressures. Maintaining affordable gas prices is crucial for sustaining consumer purchasing power and bolstering business operations.

Brainard's statement comes amid ongoing global uncertainties surrounding energy markets, including geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Iran and Hamas.

However, while the administration aims to keep gas prices within current ranges, it must also cater to calls for an energy strategy that would satisfy the climate crowd and promote sustainability and resilience. The Biden Administration's vision for the energy sector includes massive Investments in renewable energy sources and infrastructure upgrades in hopes of reducing dependence on fossil fuels and fulfilling the nation's climate change pledges.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

