What’s Behind The Abrupt Departure Of France’s Environment Minister?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.63 -0.24 -0.35%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 -0.017 -0.59%
Mars US 23 hours 70.77 +0.50 +0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.09 +0.07 +0.09%
Urals 2 days 73.70 +0.03 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.10 +1.34 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.10 +1.34 +1.82%
Bonny Light 5 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 5 days 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 -0.017 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.07 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 2 days 76.32 +0.37 +0.49%
Iran Heavy 5 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 5 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 5 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 5 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 5 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 5 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.09 +0.07 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.64 -0.75 -1.73%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.37 +0.15 +0.40%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.17 +1.95 +3.04%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.02 +0.15 +0.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.87 -0.85 -1.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.87 +0.15 +0.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.87 +0.15 +0.34%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.12 +0.15 +0.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.12 +0.40 +0.62%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.87 -2.85 -5.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.10 +1.34 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.52 +0.84 +1.12%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.82 +0.15 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.32 +0.15 +0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.38 +0.15 +0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 9 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 16 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 46 mins Impeachment and stock market
  • 1 hour Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 2 hours Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 20 mins Social media's war against "Fakies"
  • 7 hours Toyota and Uber go driverless
  • 8 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 6 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 4 hours Should Classic Cars Be Converted To Electric Power?
  • 6 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 5 hours Going nuclear: French Official Quits Over Heavy Use Of Atomic Power
  • 1 day What is up with rate hikes?
  • 6 hours Peak Oil is Now!
  • 4 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.

Breaking News:

$8B Investment In Brazil Could Unlock 5 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s president-elect appears to be…

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Surge To Record For Summer Season

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Surge To Record For Summer Season

Higher-than-expected summer demand in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

What’s Behind The Abrupt Departure Of France’s Environment Minister?

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 28, 2018, 1:30 PM CDT Hulot

France’s Environment Minister, Nicolas Hulot, is calling it quits, citing an “accumulation of disappointments” in his government with regards to meeting climate change goals, Hulot explained in on live radio broadcast.

Hulot’s bold move shines a light on French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts—or lack thereof—to combat climate change, after the government under Macron relaxed hunting laws in the country. The relaxation of those laws may garner favor for Macron from rural voters, and appeals to France’s powerful hunting lobby.

Hulot and Macron together had met with the hunting lobby to discuss the proposed overhaul on Monday, which would make it easier for hunters to obtain hunting licenses and includes more species that can be lawfully killed.

Speaking about the country’s efforts to maintain biodiversity and strides toward reaching stated climate goals, Hulot referred to the measures as merely “mini steps” during the radio broadcast that rung in the end of his government career. “I can’t lie to myself anymore,” Hulot added.

Despite Hulot’s public denouncement of France’s climate change efforts, electricity generation from renewable and nuclear power sources in France jumped in June, squeezing out fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas—France’s grid operator RTE said earlier this month.

In what many considered a toothless grand gesture, French legislature passed a law late last year that prohibited all oil and gas exploration and production within its borders and territories by 2040, which is when some are expecting oil to reach its peak demand. The law called for no new licenses to be issued or renewed for the exploration of oil and gas.

Hulot’s abrupt departure blindsided the government, including Macron, who was on a trip to Denmark at the time, and may upset Macron’s rather tenuous relationship with both the right and the left, according to the Guardian.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Norway’s Biggest Bank Sees More But Small-Scale Oil Industry Restructuring Ahead

Next Post

$8B Investment In Brazil Could Unlock 5 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com