The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.98 +0.11 +0.16%
Brent Crude 12 mins 76.64 +0.14 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.867 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 4 hours 70.77 +0.50 +0.71%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
Urals 21 hours 73.70 +0.03 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.867 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 73.07 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 21 hours 76.32 +0.37 +0.49%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 4 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 4 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 4 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 43.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.22 +0.64 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.22 +0.89 +1.41%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.87 +0.89 +1.31%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.72 -3.86 -6.70%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.97 +0.89 +1.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.72 +0.24 +0.37%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.72 +0.89 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.68 -0.06 -0.08%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 62.82 +0.15 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 65.32 +0.15 +0.23%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.23 +0.89 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 11 minutes Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 16 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 7 hours What is up with rate hikes?
  • 10 hours US to fund Italy's debt?
  • 12 hours Tesla Stock Tumbles As Take-Private Deal Fails
  • 5 hours Two regimes, the same face: Iran And Syria Sign Deal For Military Cooperation
  • 2 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 1 hour Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 12 hours Can Solar Become "Unamerican"?
  • 12 hours VW Group Could Recall 124,000 Cars Due to Poisonous Cadmium
  • 12 hours Self-driving Busses in China's Cities
  • 10 hours Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 10 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 10 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 11 hours Peak Oil is Now!

Breaking News:

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

Alt Text

Oil Edges Higher On Iran Fears

Oil prices inched higher on…

Alt Text

The Never-Ending Battle For Libya’s Oil Crescent

Seven years after the fall…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 27, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT permian sunset

The Permian could soon have too much pipeline capacity, a glut that will present problems for midstream companies.

You could be forgiven for doing a double take on that sentence. There has been a lot of attention paid to the pipeline woes in West Texas, but because of the unfolding shortage, not a surplus. The flood of supply over the past few years suddenly ran up against a wall of fixed takeaway capacity in 2018. The result has been maxed out pipes, painful discounts for crude in Midland and concerns about a production slowdown sweeping over the basin.

Now there is a rush to build more pipelines to load up all of that crude coming out of the ground. But with several projects in the works and set to come online essentially at the same time – late 2019 and early 2020 – the Permian could see a massive increase in pipeline capacity, hitting the market in lump-sum fashion at the same time.

The Permian has around 3.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) of takeaway and local refining capacity, plus some 300,000 bpd of local refining capacity. The Permian is producing just around 3.4 mb/d, which means the pipelines are nearly full or already at capacity. Production is expected to continue to rise over the next year, although pipeline constraints could curtail output by around 200,000 to 300,000 bpd, Barclays said a few weeks ago. Still, the EIA sees the region adding around 600,000 bpd in 2019, which will be difficult for the midstream sector to digest.

But over the next two years, a series of new pipelines will come online, with in-service dates scheduled close together. According to S&P Global Platts, an estimated 2.6 mb/d of pipeline capacity will come online by 2020, with a further 1 mb/d on the drawing board but lacking a timeline. Related: India’s Coal Reliance Deepens

That is great news for oil producers who have seen the discount for Midland WTI relative to WTI in Houston balloon to double-digits. With benchmark WTI trading in the upper-$60s, Permian producers that have not secured pipeline space or hedged their production are selling oil in the mid- to low-$50s. That discount should worsen over the next year until new pipelines come online.

But when the wave of takeaway capacity does hit the market, the discount should narrow considerably. For that reason, most analysts still see robust production growth in the Permian and although Permian-focused shale drillers have seen their stock prices beaten down this year relative to their peers, many market watchers are still bullish on their fortunes beyond next year.

The flip side of this dynamic is that a rush of new midstream capacity could be negative for midstream companies. A glut of pipeline space, as S&P Global Platts frames it, could “spell trouble for existing pipelines should shippers prefer to move barrels on newer projects, which could jeopardize cash flows to infrastructure already in place if operators have to swallow lower re-contracted rates and a decline in spot traffic.”

In fact, securities analysts gave the thumbs-up to Plains All American Pipeline LP and Magellan Midstream Partners for moving to sell the BridgeTex Pipeline for $1.438 billion because it could lose out to newer pipelines when they come online. The assessment of that transaction is notable given the current premium placed on pipeline space right now, but the analysts see the medium-term outlook a little less favorable to pipeline operators. Related: Will Saudi Arabia's Geopolitical Strategy Backfire?

Still, others view the problem as relatively minor because over time Permian production is expected to continue to relentlessly climb higher. According to an estimate from IHS Markit from June, Permian oil production will surge over the next five years, driven by an expected $308 billion in upstream spending between 2018 and 2023, which will translate into an additional 41,000 wells drilled.

“In the past 24 months, production from just this one region—the Permian—has grown far more than any other entire country in the world,” said Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit. “Add an additional 3 mbd by 2023—more than the total present-day production of Kuwait—and you have a level of production that exceeds the current production of every OPEC nation except for Saudi Arabia.”

The IHS forecast incorporated expected infrastructure bottlenecks, but largely dismissed them as short-term problems.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever
Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

 Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com