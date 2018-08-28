$8B Investment In Brazil Could Unlock 5 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.63 -0.24 -0.35%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 -0.017 -0.59%
Mars US 23 hours 70.77 +0.50 +0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.09 +0.07 +0.09%
Urals 2 days 73.70 +0.03 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.10 +1.34 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.10 +1.34 +1.82%
Bonny Light 5 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 5 days 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 -0.017 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.07 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 2 days 76.32 +0.37 +0.49%
Iran Heavy 5 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 5 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 5 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 5 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 5 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 5 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.09 +0.07 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.64 -0.75 -1.73%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.37 +0.15 +0.40%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.17 +1.95 +3.04%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.02 +0.15 +0.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.87 -0.85 -1.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.87 +0.15 +0.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.87 +0.15 +0.34%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.12 +0.15 +0.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.12 +0.40 +0.62%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.87 -2.85 -5.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.10 +1.34 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.52 +0.84 +1.12%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.82 +0.15 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.77 +0.15 +0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.32 +0.15 +0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.38 +0.15 +0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 9 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 16 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 46 mins Impeachment and stock market
  • 1 hour Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 2 hours Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 20 mins Social media's war against "Fakies"
  • 7 hours Toyota and Uber go driverless
  • 8 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 6 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 4 hours Should Classic Cars Be Converted To Electric Power?
  • 6 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 5 hours Going nuclear: French Official Quits Over Heavy Use Of Atomic Power
  • 1 day What is up with rate hikes?
  • 6 hours Peak Oil is Now!
  • 4 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.

Breaking News:

$8B Investment In Brazil Could Unlock 5 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Is This As Good As It Gets For U.S. Refiners?

Is This As Good As It Gets For U.S. Refiners?

With hurricane season coming up,…

Oil Holds Gains Despite Downward Pressure

Oil Holds Gains Despite Downward Pressure

Oil prices are facing downward…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

$8B Investment In Brazil Could Unlock 5 Billion Barrels Of Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 28, 2018, 2:30 PM CDT offshore rig

Decommissioning costs for Brazil’s mature, offshore Campos basin could come it at a whopping US$8 billion through 2025, but according to Wood Mackenzie, investing that same amount instead in redevelopment could significantly boost production by unlocking billions of barrels of oil.

The energy consultancy estimates in a new report that US$8 billion in decommissioning costs are expected in the Campos basin between 2018 and 2025, but an equal investment in development could increase the basin’s oil production by 230,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per day in the same time period.

“…Investing the US$8 billion in the redevelopment of these mature fields could extend the life of these fields and delay decommissioning,” says Woodmac, which has explored the redevelopment plans for the Roncador, Marlim, and Polvo fields.

If recovery factors are increased to the level of international analogues, 5 billion barrels of oil to the basin reserves could be unlocked, the consultancy said.

The US$8 billion proposed for the decommissioning of these mature fields could be invested and postpone 60 percent of decommissioning costs to beyond 2030, generating extra royalties and jobs, the author of the Wood Mackenzie report, Luiz Hayum, analyst in the Upstream Research team for Latin America, says.

Extending the life of the mature fields at Campos could add US$3 billion to royalty payments to the Brazilian government, according to the report’s details carried by Reuters.

Related: Saudi King Stepped In To Call Off Aramco IPO

Brazil’s state-held oil firm Petrobras, which invests very little in the Campos basin, is looking to attract international investment to revive production at mature fields while it focuses on the new promising offshore area in Brazil—the pre-salt layer.

Earlier this year, Norway’s Equinor completed the acquisition of a 25-percent non-operated interest in the Roncador oilfield in the Campos basin for US$2 billion in cash and contingent payments of up to US$550 million related to investments in projects to increase recovery from the field. Petrobras retains operatorship of Roncador and a 75-percent interest in the third-largest producing field in Brazil.

Under the deal, Petrobras and Equinor will aim to increase Roncador’s recovery factor by five percentage points, boosting the total remaining recoverable volumes from 1 billion boe to more than 1.5 billion boe.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

What’s Behind The Abrupt Departure Of France’s Environment Minister?

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com