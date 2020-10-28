Weak Oil Demand Set To Keep Crude Tanker Rates Low

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.54 +0.15 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.20 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.293 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 37.54 -2.18 -5.49%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 1 day 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.20 +0.74 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.293 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Marine 1 day 39.37 -0.40 -1.01%
Graph down Murban 1 day 40.02 -0.61 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 36.55 -2.26 -5.82%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 40.83 -2.00 -4.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 38.12 -2.27 -5.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Girassol 1 day 40.36 -1.99 -4.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 40 days 26.30 -1.74 -6.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.67 +1.01 +3.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 38.57 +1.01 +2.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 39.97 +1.01 +2.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 36.07 +1.01 +2.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 35.97 +1.01 +2.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 34.00 -2.00 -5.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 27.75 -2.00 -6.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 31.34 -2.18 -6.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 35.29 -2.18 -5.82%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 35.29 -2.18 -5.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 34.00 -2.00 -5.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.75 +1.01 +2.42%
All Charts
Weak Oil Demand Set To Keep Crude Tanker Rates Low

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 28, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT

Crude oil tanker rates—which fell in September to their lowest since 2003 on the key route from the Arabian Gulf to Asia—are expected to remain low until global oil demand increases, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.  

Earlier this year, between March and May, crude oil tanker rates spiked as refiners rushed to snap up cheap oil cargoes when prices were in the teens, while demand for floating storage soared amid crashing demand for fuels in the pandemic. 

In the brief Saudi-Russian price war in March and early April, supertanker owners were the winners, as the spat coincided with the start of the lockdowns in major economies and increased the global oil glut. Shipping companies had a field day with Saudi Aramco booking tankers en masse to flood the market with oil, while traders scrambled to charter tankers for floating storage to sell at higher prices later.

According to EIA estimates based on Bloomberg data, tanker rates for one of the key global tanker routes—the Arabian Gulf to Japan—were the highest in mid-March since at least 2000, except for a brief spike in tanker rates in October 2019 as a result of U.S. sanctions on Chinese shipping firm COSCO.

The tanker industry faces several challenging months, the world’s biggest international shipping association BIMCO said in an analysis in early September.  

“The lower aviation and transport demand, and fundamentally lower oil consumption, will hurt the industry for at least 15 months,” Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO, wrote.

“For the remainder of this year, the tanker shipping industry will find itself paying for the highs it reached in the second quarter. The higher demand for shipping at the time was not because of higher immediate consumption, but because of future demand being brought forward as importing refiners sought to benefit from the lower price,” Sand said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

